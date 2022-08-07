Now playing in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video is director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, and Teeradon ‘James’ Supapunpinyo. They talked about not Hollywoodizing the story, how they were always trying to be as authentic as possible, the way Howard incorporated Thai culture, why it was important to make the audience feel like they were in the water, why Mortensen led the charge to having the actors actually performing the diving scenes, and what would surprise people to learn about the making of the movie. In addition, they revealed what you should watch if you’ve never seen their work.

As someone that has seen a lot of movies and films based on true events, I commend everyone involved in the making of Thirteen Lives for their great work. The film also stars Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, ad Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit., Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros. Thirteen Lives was written by William Nicholson.

