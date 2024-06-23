The Big Picture Thirteen Women, released in 1932, set the stage for future slashers with its revenge-seeking villain and ominous horoscopes plot.

Released before the strict Hays Code, the film took more risks for its time, featuring scenes that pushed boundaries.

Peg Entwistle's tragic real-life story adds a haunting layer to Thirteen Women's place in horror history and influence on the genre.

The slasher genre ruled horror in the 1980s with countless Friday the 13th, Halloween, and Nightmare on Elm Street sequels, along with a plethora of clones, but the subgenre is thought to have gotten its start in 1960 with the dual proto-slashers of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and Michael Powell's Peeping Tom. Those movies changed horror and would eventually lead to the likes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas. However, the tropes of the slasher movie can be seen in cinema all the way back to the 1920s and '30s. And one particular film from 1932 is cited as one of the earliest influences on the slasher subgenre: Thirteen Women. While it's mainly remembered as the one film Peg Entwistle, the woman who famously jumped to her death from the H of the Hollywood sign, appeared in, there is more going on than just a morbid real-life tragedy. Thirteen Women helped establish many of the slasher tropes we know today.

'Thirteen Women' Is Based on a Novel by Tiffany Thayer

Thirteen Women started out as a novel written by Tiffany Thayer, with a simple but intriguing plot. The story revolves around a half-Japanese, half-Hindu woman named Ursula Georgi who decides to get revenge on the women who shunned her years ago when they wouldn't let her be part of their sorority in college. She sends letters to the twelve women (plus Ursula makes thirteen), warning them of what's to come, before knocking them off one by one, until only one woman remains.

The film, made two years later, was directed by George Arcahinbaud and produced by the legendary David O. Selznick, the famed head of R.K.O. Radio Pictures who produced classics like Gone With the Wind. Thirteen Women has attributes of a slasher, with a scorned villain killing women who hurt them one by one. The women are young, the killer is crazed, and there's even a sorority involved. It feels like many modern slashers, where a killer feels wronged and seeks revenge years later. So many slashers start out the same way, whether it's Friday the 13th, Terror Train, Prom Night, or a hundred others, but unlike those movies, this is not a whodunit. We know who the killer is, but the victims do not, which makes us complicit in her crimes. Ursula, played by popular actress Myrna Loy, is a cunning woman. However, it's not through the common blade of a knife that she gets her vengeance. No, Ursula takes her hate out in a stronger way, using the power of suggestion to wreck the minds of her victims, whether it be hypnotizing them into committing suicide or murder. Still, it has all the hallmarks of a slasher, from familiar scenes of the killer marking an "X" over the pictures of her victims as she takes them out, to the fact that Thirteen Women ends with a final girl.

'Thirteen Women' Was Made Before the Hays Code

Thirteen Women benefits from the time that it came out. It was released in 1932, two years before the Hays Code took effect. In 1934, the Hays Code was created to police films. A number of scandals had tainted Hollywood in the 1920s and studio execs hired Will Hays to be the spokesman for a code that created rules for what films could and could not show. For example, the Hays Code allowed for the censorship of what was deemed offensive, whether it be sex scenes, crime, nudity, suggestive dancing, drug use, cursing, or even scenes showing a woman giving birth. Alfred Hitchcock tested the code with Psycho in 1960, showing images of a woman in a bra, a man and a woman in a bed together, and most vile of all, the shocking images of... a toilet being flushed. The Hays Code was so strict that Psycho was actually the first film to show a running toilet.

Thirteen Women didn't have to deal with such things. That doesn't mean that the movie is filled with nude people in an orgy doing drugs, but it does take more risks than other films of the decade. Although Thirteen Women is not a gory film at all, we do get a scene of a character putting a gun to her head and pulling the trigger, a woman smoking and talking about sex, and most reprehensible of all to some most likely, scenes of a single mother who is happy with her life and doesn't want a man. None of this is shocking now, but in 1932, it made Thirteen Women feel more real, raw, and less like a toned-down piece of fiction.

'Thirteen Women' Is Remembered Due to the Death of Peg Entwistle

Thirteen Women does have its issues, ones that have nothing to do with daring to show a strong single woman. Ursula's motivation comes down to how she was treated by the sorority. As she confesses to the final girl at the end of the film, it has been a hard life for her being a minority and she thought she could find safety by being in a group of white people. Instead, they rejected her for who she was. Yes, there's an important message there — but the movie itself gets in its way. The half-Japanese, half-Hindu character is called a "half-breed," and yet the actress playing her, Myrna Loy, is white. To make her look Asian, Loy wears thick makeup around her eyes that end in a sharp angle making her eyes appear slanted. As well, there's the issue of the "half-breed" using near-supernatural powers, a hoary and racist trope. It's hard to take a message about racism seriously when the delivery itself is racist. Slashers have often had a problem with racism, even as the genre tries to deliver political messages. There's a reason, unfortunately, why the trope of "the Black guy dies first" exists. It's because they were so often the token characters put into a film to add a little diversity before quickly dying, so we could focus on the white people.

What Thirteen Women has been known most for these past 90 years is the backstory of one of its actresses. One of the first characters to feel Ursula's revenge is the blonde-haired Hazel. She is only in the movie for a few short minutes, but her time on screen lives on forever due to the woman who played her. Peg Entwistle was just 24 years old when she appeared in Thirteen Women. Sadly, it was the only film she ever made, as she would be dead before the movie was released on October 15, 1932. Just a month before, on September 16, Entwistle, despondent after R.K.O Pictures decided not to renew her contract, decided to end her life. She went to the famed "HOLLYWOOD" sign, climbed to the top of the letter "H" and jumped to her death. Her death has been romanticized over the years as a poetic ending for a tortured artist, but some good has come from such a sad story. In 2014, a group gathered in Los Angeles to watch Thirteen Women as a way to pay tribute to Entwistle, while also making donations in her name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Thirteen Women isn't a classic movie in quality. At just 59 minutes long, it's too short, and we don't get to spend enough time with the characters to care too much about them. It's also a problematic film, with a villain that's at once charismatic but also cringe-worthy because of her casting and appearance. Still, it's a road map to the future of slashers, setting the path for what would be. Thirteen Women is a historic movie, in more ways than one.

