Hollywood has long thrived on the visceral thrill of planes. Films like Top Gun: Maverick, with its supersonic dogfights, are unforgettable. But decades before CGI jets flew on the big screen, Mervyn LeRoy’s 1944 World War II Oscar-winning movie Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo set the gold standard for aviation drama — and did it with real bombers, real stakes, and a real war raging outside the theater. Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo was released only two years after the Doolittle Raid it immortalizes.

The raid was a daring first retaliatory air onslaught on Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The film is a masterclass in aviation technical wizardry and emotional heft, satisfying critics, who awarded it a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo is steeped in its moment, artistically simplifying the Allies’ strike as uncomplicated heroism while glossing over its civilian cost. If you can look past its polished Hollywood sheen as an accurate historical record, you'll appreciate why great art often wears blinders, because in aviation cinema, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo is the precursor to the excellence of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Why 'Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo' Soars

Image via MGM

The opening title card for Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo promises a captivating journey: “This is the true story of the Tokyo Raid…names have not been changed…places are real.” LeRoy, fresh off the screwball charm of Mister Roberts, reconstructs the Doolittle Raid with a keen interest in technical aerial maneuvers that his lens captures with meticulous detail, as well as the raid's impact on the characters. The camera follows his incredible ensemble cast that includes Spencer Tracy, who plays the mastermind of the raid, Lt. Col. James Doolittle, Van Johnson (portraying Ted Lawson, whose memoir formed the source material for the film), Robert Walker, and Robert Mitchum, among others, as officers who were involved in the attack.

LeRoy aims for precision, sequentially dramatizing every bit of the nerve-wracking preparations all the way to the electrifying raid itself. With authenticity on his mind, he turns to operational B-25 planes that resemble the actual B-25B Mitchell bombers used in the 1942 mission. Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo combines this with real World War II footage of the bombing aircraft the veterans flew, filmed mid-flight with cameras strapped to their fuselages, and impressive Academy Award-winning special effects. In addition to photographing at Eglin Field, the actual base where Lawson and his compatriots trained, the film benefited from direct consultancy with Lawson himself and other officers involved in the 1942 raid.

What thrilled aviation enthusiasts is the accuracy with which LeRoy’s cameras duck and weave through cockpits as engines roar, flak explodes, and bombardiers squint through crosshairs, all through to B-25s unloading their payloads. The film's pièce de résistance is in its balancing of spectacle with intimacy. Having laid the emotional foundation of its plot around Ted's journey and how the mission affects his relationship with his pregnant wife Ellen (Phyllis Thaxter), audiences feel the weight of each curveball thrown his way. A patriotic film at its core, LeRoy implores the audience to emulate the young couple who proudly sacrifice for their country. Through Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo, LeRoy sells hope.

Despite Its Artistry, 'Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo' Softens War’s Brutal Reality