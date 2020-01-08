ABC Eyes its Next Big Fall TV Contender with ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Pilot Order

NBC better watch out because ABC has just ordered a pilot for a reboot of popular late ’80s adult drama Thirtysomething and it could steal some shine from the Peacock’s award-winning series This Is Us. The original series from creators Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz ran from 1987 to 1991 and scooped up 13 Emmys and two Golden Globes during its time on air.

According to Variety, ABC is putting the wheels in motion on this Thirtysomething reboot. Plans for the reboot were initially announced back in September 2019. This news of a pilot order straight from ABC’s panel at the TCA’s on Wednesday is the first big update we’ve gotten since then. Variety also reported this next chapter of Thirtysomething will not be a reboot but rather a sequel series focusing on the grown-up, 30-something kids of the original characters. Additionally, Thirtysomething alums Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, and Patty Wettig are reportedly coming back, too. Zwick is set to direct the pilot. Additionally, Herskovitz and Zwick will be the showrunners on this Thirtysomething sequel series under their banner of Bedford Falls Co.

The original Thirtysomething series was similar to popular network shows in more recent years like the aforementioned This Is Us, Parenthood, and even Friends. The series focused on a group of friends — two married couples and three singles — who go through the highs and lows of parenthood, marriage, employment, and maintaining their friendships during their 30s. The series originally starred Olin, Harris, Busfield, Wettig, Melissa Mayron, Polly Draper, and Peter Horton.

