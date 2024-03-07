The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé: Couples Tell All unveils explosive unseen footage, shaking up dynamics.

Gino's betrayal and Jasmine's controlling behavior lead to insecurities that threaten their marriage.

Trauma from past infidelities affects Gino and Jasmine, challenging their ability to trust and be intimate.

Gino and Jasmine first appeared in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and they certainly came in hot. Gino is a quirky fellow who refuses to be seen without wearing a hat. When he showed his family pictures of Jasmine and shared that they planned on getting married, they were not enthusiastic. After all, Jasmine is a gorgeous woman who did not seem like the type to be into Gino, at least based on the visuals. Being that she was coming from a Latin American country, they were worried that Jasmine was using Gino to get to the US. Fortunately for Gino, their initial assumption was incorrect. Jasmine and Gino are a strange couple, but their strangeness works beautifully when things are good. When they were first introduced on the reality show, things were pretty toxic from the jump. Jasmine had control over Gino’s interactions with women. He was not allowed to go out without having her on the phone, and if he seemed the tiniest bit too friendly to a woman he interacted with, it would set her off. Her jealousy was a major issue, and viewers instantaneously sided with Gino, thanks to Jasmine’s unbridled anger.

This perspective shifted, however, towards the end of the season when Jasmine learned that Gino sent her nudes to his ex. The blow-up will easily go down in '90 Day Fiancé history as one of the worst, with Jasmine screaming, yelling, and crying for a legitimate reason. It was easy to think that the couple was over after the intense encounter, which made their return to Before the 90 Days even more surprising. Gino and Jasmine survived this major transgression, but there was more on the horizon. After the nude picture incident, Jasmine lost her job as a teacher. Given that the reason she lost her job was Gino’s fault, he decided to help her pay for a new apartment. Jasmine chose a place outside his price range, but what she didn’t share was that her ex, with whom she was still close friends, also lived in the building. Her closeness with her ex crossed a line, however, when she used the money Gino sent her for a wedding dress to get butt implants. The dress money did not cover the full cost, so she asked her ex for the rest of the money. Gino was rightfully furious after discovering this, but the transgression also seemed to balance out Gino’s early mistake. They made it down the aisle, and things seemed like they were finally going well for them.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Couples Tell All Ends In Tears

The 90-Day Fiancé: Couples Tell All is the best part of the season. Viewers see the couples react and respond to what they said and did during filming. It is also the opportunity for production to share unreleased footage, and oftentimes that footage is damning for one or multiple people. This season’s Tell All has already proven to be extra, with surprises that go above and beyond what’s happened in prior seasons.

A huge point of contention between Gino and Jasmine is what he does when she’s not around. Before she arrived in the U.S., Jasmine made Gino promise not to have a bachelor party. Not wanting to miss out on this rite of passage, Gino participated in the party thrown for him anyway. Initially in the season, Gino was shown enjoying himself at the strip club in a pretty tame way. Despite the tameness of his behavior, Jasmine was furious when she found out the party had happened, but her anger quelled when she calmed down and remembered that she still had not told him about her butt implant funding resources. He swore up and down that he had not touched a stripper, even though he had. What the viewers didn’t see was just how much touching he did.

The Tell All had already been tense, but Jasmine was in shambles when the footage was introduced. The unseen footage showed Gino hugging the topless stripper, as well as touching her repeatedly on several other occasions. As the footage plays, another couple, Robert and Sophie, notice that Gino is smiling at the footage while Jasmine breaks down next to him. Jasmine eventually runs off in tears as Gino says to himself, “I didn’t do anything wrong.” The show then takes things a step further by bringing in the dancer, whose name is Daisy, to comment on Gino’s behavior the night of his bachelor party. The fact that they reached out and brought Daisy on to speak is, frankly, unhinged, especially with knowing how Jasmine is.

Jasmine Becomes Enraged Over Nude Photos

In the past, Gino had stronger responses to Jasmine’s outbursts, but the couple’s many fights have seemingly desensitized Gino to her feelings, at least when it comes to their intimacy issues. Jasmine feels undesired by Gino, and the things that she’s said to him in the past about his manhood and their relations have affected his ability to be intimate with her. She’s said things about him not being as good in bed as her ex, which undoubtedly planted insecurity that Gino can’t let go of, even after she apologized for what was said. Jasmine’s controlling and jealous behavior throughout their relationship has made Gino go from someone who cowers to someone who no longer cares, which is a huge problem for their marriage.

Jasmine’s reaction to the unseen footage may feel over the top to some, but it’s rooted in her own insecurities. Jasmine brought trauma from prior infidelities into her relationship with Gino, and that trauma was added to by the early betrayal of Gino sending her nudes to his ex. Jasmine’s behavior with her own ex has likely left Gino feeling emasculated, which affects his ability to be intimate with her, which in turn affects Jasmine’s self-esteem. The couple had problems before the Tell All, but now they have been blown up right in front of their own eyes and all the other couples. Gino and Jasmine are on a path of destruction that they both built together, and it’s a shame because when things are good between them, they do make for a cute, albeit off-kilter, couple. There is love there, and hopefully, they’ll be able to overcome their insecurities to heal their relationship.

