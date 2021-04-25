Aya Cash’s involvement in The Boys going forward may be in question, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be kept mighty busy in the TV sector. Not only is she set to appear in Showtime’s The First Lady, featuring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, but Cash was also announced as a series regular in the upcoming Fox single-camera comedy, This Country.

Based on the acclaimed BBC series, the show is a half-hour mockumentary covering the day-to-day of two cousins (Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley) who are followed by a documentary crew studying the current concerns of young adults. Cash reportedly steps in a Cheryl, the editor of the local newspaper. The This Country team was able to begin filming before the COVID-19 shutdown, but they only managed to complete a single day’s worth of material. Based on the quality of that limited footage and additional scripts, Fox opted to lock in a 14-episode Season 1 order.

While on Collider Ladies Night in celebration of her new feature release, We Broke Up, we asked Cash what she thinks it is about This Country that’s already making it a standout in the eyes of the network. She began:

“First of all, the writing is wonderful. It’s Jenny Bicks. Paul Feig directed. I mean, great auspices, but I think the secret sauce is the cast. It actually speaks to Paul and Jenny because they found an almost entirely unknown cast who are going to be the next generation of comedy stars, truly. This group has been found on Twitter, on YouTube, through non-traditional forums and they are some of the funniest people that I have ever worked with. They’re truly unique, interesting folks.”

Cash continued by namedropping those need-to-know future stars:

“Justine Linville, Krystal Smith, Sam Straley, Chelsea Holmes who is number one. Taylor Ortega. That cast is stacked, and nobody knows them yet and that’s the most exciting thing about that show for me, is that show’s gonna come out and you’re gonna find all your new favorite comedians.”

This Country was given the go-ahead for Fox’s 2021-22 season, so we won’t have too long to wait to see the show, but in the meantime, you can see Cash in We Broke Up opposite William Jackson Harper in theaters or on digital now. Also, be sure to catch our full Collider Ladies Night conversation at the top of this article to hear more about that movie as well as Cash’s experience working on hit shows like The Boys and You’re the Worst.

