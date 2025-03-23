Nearly ten years later, even in the wake of recent unconventional winners, it's still shocking that Moonlight won Best Picture. Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama was a revelatory cinematic experience, featuring an all-Black cast, soul-shattering humanity, and a slew of awe-inspiring performances, with Mahershala Ali coming home with Best Supporting Actor for his brief but deeply impactful performance as a drug dealer and surrogate father figure for the young Chiron (Alex Hibbert). While Ali deserved his flowers, it shouldn't have come at the expense of snubbing Naomie Harris, who plays Paula, Chiron's troubled, drug-addicted mother, who we watch evolve across the film's 15-year span. Harris' mesmerizing, heart-crushing performance was perhaps the ultimate revelation. The actor, a franchise and arthouse staple, proved to be the consummate professional when filming Moonlight, as her triumphant Oscar-nominated performance was diligently shot in just three days.

Naomie Harris Found Time Between Promoting 'Spectre' to Film 'Moonlight'

Between her appearances in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Daniel Craig-led James Bond franchises, Naomie Harris stays busy, and most audiences probably don't even realize just how prevalent she is in the blockbuster landscape. Although she shined in 28 Days Later and Miami Vice, Harris remained a somewhat untapped resource until Barry Jenkins properly capitalized on her talent. Ever since her performance in Moonlight, Harris, who recently starred in Steven Soderbergh's cool and romantically charged spy thriller, Black Bag, is understood to be one of our most gifted actors working today.

The critically adored 2016 film that shocked the world by winning Best Picture after La La Land was erroneously declared the winner is told in a triptych structure, with each chapter following Chiron, a shy and withdrawn young man in Miami with repressed homosexuality, as a boy, teenager, and adult. We first see Paula, who purchases drugs from Juan (Ali), neglecting to take care of Chiron. When her son grows into adolescence, she turns to sex work as her life begins to collapse due to her substance abuse. In the final chapter, Chiron visits her mother in a drug treatment center, and whether she'll redeem herself and see the light is ambiguous, but we know that she is heartbroken by how her life has transpired.

Harris packs in a lifetime's worth of pain, sorrow, and regret in a handful of scenes, and the depth of her performance is even more remarkable considering the condensed timeframe of her shooting schedule on Moonlight, which coincided with the international press tour for the Bond film, Spectre. She told Vulture that, while in Mexico City promoting Spectre, she flew to Miami to squeeze in a three-day shoot for Moonlight and immediately returned to the press tour less than a week after pouring her heart and soul into her seismic performance as Paula. While there was no time to languish on set, Harris described Barry Jenkins' direction as "experimental," often re-adjusting the scene with new lines or actions. Harris, who was only allocated three days due to a mix-up over visas, crammed in as much information and research on substance abuse as possible by watching videos on YouTube. The loose, run-and-gun (but still highly controlled) nature of filming speaks to the spontaneity of Moonlight, where nothing feels rehearsed.

Naomie Harris Packs a Lifetime's Worth of Pain and Agony in 'Moonlight'