Hulu announced during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour that it has greenlit a comedic series titled This Fool.

Starting being developed back in February of this year, This Fool is inspired by the life of Chris Estrada, who featured in 2019 as one of Comedy Central Up Next Comedians, Estrada serves as not only a main cast member on the series but also as writer and executive producer along with Corporate Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson, with Fred Armisen and Black-ish executive producer Jonathan Groff also executive producing. In addition, the series is produced by American television production company ABC Signature.

This Fool revolves around the character of Julio Lopez (Estrada), a self-appointed “punk-ass bitch” whose kind-hearted temperament leads him to go out of his way to help everyone whom he encounters, that is, with the exception of himself. Based on the life of Estrada, this half-hour comedy explores Lopez’s work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his mission to get past his codependency problems with his family while he does his best to navigate a middle-class life in Los Angeles.

With no premiere date as of yet, This Fool – previously titled ‘Punk-Ass Bitch’ – will add to Hulu’s impressive list of original scripted comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Father, and Life & Beth.

For Hulu subscribers, there will be many other new releases to enjoy coming later this year, among these, David E. Kelly’s Nine Perfect Strangers (August 18), Michael Keaton’s Dopesick, and The Great season 2.

Here's Hulu's synopsis for This Fool:

"'This Fool' centers on Julio Lopez, a self-described “punk-ass bitch” who still lives at home and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Inspired by the life and stand-up comedy of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, this cinematic half-hour comedy explores Julio’s work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his quest to overcome his codependency issues with his family as he navigates working-class life in South Central Los Angeles."

