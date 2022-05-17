It has just been announced that Hulu has given their original comedy series, This Fool, an official release date of August 12. This Fool is written by and stars comedian Chris Estrada and is inspired by his life and stand-up comedy. The show's first season will consist of ten half-hour episodes. In addition to Estrada, This Fool stars Frankie Quinones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli.

In This Fool, Estrada will portray Julio Lopez, who works at a gang rehabilitation nonprofit. Julio lives at home, and his cousin Luis, who was just released from prison, moves in with Julio and his family. Julio and Luis butt heads at home and at the nonprofit. The show takes place in working-class South Central Los Angeles. In addition to starring and writing, Estrada also serves as an executive producer on This Fool. Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson all penned episodes of the show and act as executive producers as well. Bishop and Diego Velasco are credited as the show's directors. Other executive producers on the show include Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen.

This Fool is produced by ABC Signature. According to Deadline, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich spoke about the development of This Fool, saying, “Breaking out new and distinct voices continues to be a hallmark of Hulu Original programming, and we are incredibly excited to add Chris Estrada to our roster of multi-hyphenate creators and to bring This Fool to our viewers.”

Estrada is a stand-up comedian who has been named as one of the 2018 Time Out LA Top 10 Comics to Watch. Estrada was also named the 2019 Comedy Central “Up Next” Comedian. This Fool will be Estrada's first official acting role in a television show or film. The fact that Estrada is also a writer on the show makes this fact even more exciting.

The first season of This Fool will be available to stream on Hulu on August 12. Check out the official synopsis for This Fool below:

"The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family."

