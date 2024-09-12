In a recent interview with Variety, Cush Jumbo, known for her role as Lucca Quinn on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, teased a potential reunion with co-star Julianna Margulies, who played Alicia Florrick. Jumbo, currently hosting the podcast Origins with Cush Jumbo, shared her excitement about a future conversation with Margulies on the show, adding that the two have remained close friends since their time working together on the acclaimed series.

Despite only appearing together during the final season of The Good Wife, Jumbo explained how Margulies became a significant figure in her life, saying, “Jules became one of my best friends after we worked together... She was such a good mentor and so inspirational to me in many, many ways." She credited Margulies for teaching her valuable lessons on leadership and how to care for others on set.

While Jumbo is currently busy with her podcast and her role on Criminal Record, she remains nostalgic about her time on The Good Fight. She revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt and emotional end to her run on the show. Reflecting on her character, Lucca, Jumbo admitted that it was hard to let go of her. “I really suffered with that for a while because I’d spent years with this woman... In 20 minutes, she was done." However, time has given Jumbo a fresh perspective, and she hinted at a potential return for Lucca and Alicia, saying, “I think I’d love to do it with Jules again. I’d love Alicia and Lucca to be back together.”

Where Is Alicia Florrick During 'The Good Fight'?

It's important to note that, while the protagonist of The Good Wife, Alicia Florrick, should be viewed in the same light as a Walter White-style figure. She may be the main character, but she is not the hero of the story. After The Good Wife ended, Alicia's fate is somewhat left open-ended. The final season of The Good Wife sees Alicia in a complicated personal and professional place after a series of personal betrayals and ethical dilemmas. In The Good Fight, her absence is explained as her being busy with her own life, but she is still occasionally referenced.

The spin-off focuses primarily on Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and other characters from The Good Wife universe, but Alicia's influence on the events of The Good Fight remains. For instance, Diane's storyline is heavily influenced by her experience working with Alicia, and Lucca, Alicia's close colleague, is a prominent character in The Good Fight. While Alicia does not return physically in The Good Fight, her past actions and relationships, particularly with Diane and Lucca, continue to shape the narrative, while we know from conversations that Alicia is living in New York, and that her husband, Peter (Chris Noth), is now in jail—finally.

With Margulies lined up as a future guest on Origins with Cush Jumbo, fans of The Good Wife are eagerly awaiting more updates on what could be a long-anticipated on-screen reunion. Stay tuned for more.

