The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has traditionally been stringent in how it goes about assigning ratings for movies. Granted, when Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory debuted in the summer of 1971, it was a different era, and the rating system had only been in place for three years, but how it managed to slide by with a "G" rating is still considered a minor miracle. Typically, we associate the soft, kid-friendly rating with classic live-action films like Mary Poppins and The Black Stallion and animated features like Cinderella, Finding Nemo, and Toy Story. So, when Gene Wilder starred in the screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's hugely popular book, some aspects of the film took audiences aback and were actually terrifying -- especially for younger viewers. From characters that look like Bond villains to a less-than-friendly candyman, to a small army of orange people and a disturbing boat ride, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has to be considered one of, if not the most frightening, kid's movies in cinema history.

Gene Wilder Wanted Willy Wonka to be Mercurial and Cagey