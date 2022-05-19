This summer will see the release of AMC+’s new comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw. Today, the streaming service released the first trailer for the limited series, which will premiere on June 2.

The series is based on the award-winning memoir of the same name from British doctor-turned-comedy writer Adam Kay. This is Going to Hurt follows Whishaw as Adam, a young doctor figuring out how to balance the constant life-or-death responsibilities he has at the hospital with his personal life. The series, created and written by Kay himself, depicts the hilarious highs and heartbreaking lows of Kay’s time working in the gynecology and obstetrics ward.

The trailer of the series begins with Whishaw’s Adam helping a lady who is giving birth in the hospital parking lot. We then get a snippet of Adam explaining that he works in the gynecology and obstetrics ward, describing it as “brats and twats”, and saying in that ward “you’re generally sailing the ship alone, a ship that's massive and on fire and no one has had the time to teach you how to sail." The trailer continues into a montage of all the chaos of the hospital that audiences can expect to see in the show. We also see a few quick scenes showing Adam’s trouble at home with his family and boyfriend. The trailer ends with a stinger of a patient asking Adam “Why do you care?” with him humorously responding with “Because it reflects very badly on me if you die.”

Related: Ben Whishaw Dons the Glasses of a Russian Dissident in First Image for 'Limonov'

Whishaw is known for various roles in popular film series such as his work as the voice of Paddington Bear in the recent Paddington films and his turn as Q in the Daniel Craig James Bond films. He will be joined in the series by Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire, Dame Harriet Walter, Rory Fleck Byrne, and Tom Durant-Pritchard.

The series has been written and created by Kay, who since switching careers way from medicine, has also written for such British series as Crims, Flat TV, and Bounty Hunters. Kay will also executive produce the series with Holly Pullinger serving as producer. Lucy Forbes has directed the first four episodes of the series with Tom Kingsley doing the same for the final three. Forbes has previously directed several episodes of The End of the F***ing World and Kingsley won a BAFTA for his work on the comedy series Stath Lets Flats.

This Is Going To Hurt will premiere on June 2 on AMC+ and Sundance Now with new episodes released weekly. Watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below:

This AMC+ Original Series follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

CBS Sets 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup With New Series 'So Help Me Todd' and 'Fire Country' Coming in the Fall

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Aidan King (265 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe