Shudder has officially acquired rights to the award-winning documentary This is GWAR and just released a brand-new trailer as well. The film tells the story of GWAR, a heavy metal band consisting of grotesque costumed characters who deliver wild live shows featuring random fluids shooting off the stage into the audience. The outlandish story of GWAR consists of the group, dubbed the Scumdogs of the Universe, arriving on Earth with the intent to conquer, but ending up being turned into a band by a shady entrepreneur known as Sleazy P Martini.

This is GWAR premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas before winning the 2021 Audience Award at Nightstream. This documentary features interviews with many of the ever-changing band members, notable icons like Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, and never-before-seen footage of GWAR frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

The trailer showcases bits and pieces of the talking head interviews and footage of the band's gnarly live shows. The trailer begins with an old-school TV showcasing many real-life broadcasts about GWAR, with one host referring to the group as "the band from hell." The footage then depicts several known celebrities like Yankovic and Winter describing who and what GWAR is. Soon, viewers are shown how a large crew of artists help make GWAR what it is with artistic props and effects. It is also discussed how GWAR was always on the edge of the mainstream, and how the band had big ideas for their own comic books and movies, but that all ended up falling apart. Towards the very end of the trailer, one of the band's performers talks about how the band is a joke that just kept going, calling it a "joke with no punchline."

Image via Shudder

Shudder General Manager Craig Engler spoke about the streamer's decision to acquire the rights to the film, saying "For more than three decades, GWAR has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen. But even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat, and tears that have made GWAR the true legends they are today." GWAR also spoke about the decision, saying:

"GWAR is founded on horror, humor, and heavy metal. Of course, we love Shudder! It's our favorite. Every movie is like a home movie for us. Are you kidding me?? Monsters, demons, the undead, dinosaurs? Those are our people! GWAR and Shudder. Two terrifying tastes that taste terrifying together."

This is GWAR is directed by Scott Barber and produced by Tommy Avallone and Josh Goldbloom. Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor all serve as executive producers.

This is GWAR will be available to stream exclusively on Shudder on July 21. Check out the official trailer for This is GWAR below: