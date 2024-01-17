The Big Picture Jennifer Lopez stars in This Is Me...Now, a film that accompanies her latest album, exploring her life and the themes in her music.

The movie features a strong supporting cast including Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, and Keke Palmer.

This Is Me...Now delves into love, music, and the journey of confronting the past, providing a unique narrative told on Lopez's own terms.

A new trailer for This Is Me...Now has been released by Prime Video, sending Jennifer Lopez through a variety of scenarios related to her new album. The film is meant to accompany the release of the artist's ninth studio album, establishing a fictional narrative based on the themes explored in Lopez's songs and the performer's own life. As fans get to enjoy the musical material Lopez has been working on for the past few years, their experience will be enhanced by the movie directed by Dave Meyers, who also worked with the singer in the recent music video for "Can't Get Enough".

The trailer opens with Lopez stating that she's not weak, as she's seen at her wedding, through the rainy streets of a dark city and crashing a motorcycle on a frozen lake. As the narrative for the movie is established, the singer's friends are seen organizing an intervention to tackle the issue of her sex addiction. This Is Me...Now will explore Lopez's life through a story told in her own terms, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Matt Walton. Besides taking a look at the artist's love life, the trailer shows the dedication the team placed on the film's musical numbers.

This Is Me...Now will be the latest movie to feature Lopez, after she was last seen in Netflix's The Mother. In last year's thriller, Lopez portrayed a military operative who's taken through an unpredictable journey to be reunited with the daughter she had to give up for adoption many years ago. Throughout the course of her career, the singer has also appeared in Hustlers, Shotgun Wedding and The Wedding Planner, complimenting an impressive trajectory in music with diverse film and television roles.

Who Stars in 'This Is Me...Now'?

Lopez will be joined in This Is Me...Now by an impressive supporting cast, including an appearance from her real-life husband, Ben Affleck. Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer will also be a part of the project, as Jennifer Lopez explores the story of her life on her own terms. Post Malone, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras are also listed as part of the film's cast, setting the stage for a journey that is meant to be experienced alongside Lopez's latest album. Love, music and confronting the past will be the themes at the center of This Is Me...Now.

You can check out the new trailer from This Is Me...Now below, before the film premieres on Prime Video on February 16: