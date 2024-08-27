The Big Picture Mantoa's story in This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection symbolizes a clash between tradition and progress, challenging colonial influences.

The film's narrative touches on the government scheme of resettling villages for foreign interests.

Mantoa, portrayed by the late Mary Twala, embodies resilience in fighting for her home and identity.

In the mountains of the small African nation of Lesotho, a village with two names experiences a miracle. An 80-year-old woman named Mantoa has lost the last surviving member of her family, her son, to a mining accident. This unspeakable tragedy leads to a rebirth of Mantoa's village and a newfound sense of identity. This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection is a chronicle of life, death and new beginnings in Lesotho. Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, This Is Not a Burial has rightly earned praise from critics for its transcendent story. Now with the film streaming on Max, it is easier than ever to watch one of the best dramas of the 2010s.

'This Is Not a Burial, It's A Resurrection' Is About Politics, Culture, and So Much More

The village where the film takes place is inexorably tied to the themes of the film. Throughout the film, the village is called two names. The first is Nasaretha, the official name, which was given by Christian missionaries. However, the residents rarely call their home Nasaretha, preferring to use the original name, The Plains of Weeping. This name was given to the town at its founding, when so many Black plague victims died there on their way to a larger city that a town sprang up from the graves, as some did not wish to leave their dead behind. These two names, one brought by missionaries practicing colonialism and one given to the village by its residents, demonstrate how the village and its people are in a world torn between progress and tradition.

Throughout This Is Not a Burial, the audience sees how this world of progress and tradition clash. Tradition, colonialism, and modernization have melded the visual identity of the village, creating a very realistic look at daily life in Lesotho. Some characters are seen in suits or khakis, while others wear traditional garments. The film feels suffocated by western influences. Nearly every scene has some mix of western decorations, clothing, or objects. This subtly challenges preconceived notions of what a small village in Africa looks like while also furthering the themes of colonialism. Even the technical specifications of the film call to mind a sense of conflict. The aspect ratio creates a thick black border around the footage which gives the film an enclosed feel to it, even with the sweeping mountain landscapes. Mantoa is often seen in an intricate dress, heavily European in its design. Our main character herself is trapped in colonialism, with its influence literally being worn on her body.

This symbolic conflict becomes a literal one when the Lesotho government informs the village that they will be resettled to clear the land for a reservoir. Although the odds are slim, the residents of The Plains of Weeping, inspired by Mantoa, choose to protest the decision rather than allow their ancestors to be desecrated under the water of the reservoir. This event is all too familiar to the real life villages of Lesotho. The government of Lesotho has implemented these large scale water schemes over the years, and, according to Amnesty International, it has been a growing humanitarian issue. Often, entire villages are evicted from their homes, and the water isn't even meant for Lesotho's own people. Rather, the reservoirs and dams being built are made to sell water to South Africa and other foreign interests. In an interview conducted to sell the movie to distributors, director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese told his own story of displacement from his home and how it affected him. Mosese and many others like him know the pain of being removed from their homeland. This film is Mosese taking that pain and using it to confront displacement and cultural erasure. However, despite Mosese's film being steeped in history and complex geopolitics, the film is also the simple journey of a single old woman.

Mantoa Is a Perfect Protagonist

Mantoa is a deeply unconventional protagonist. She's no mysterious stranger riding in on horseback to save the town. Mantoa is simply a widow who decides she is tired of grieving. She refuses to allow the village to give up on their home, sparking the protest solely with her words. This is what makes her such a compelling figure. She is physically frail, but her presence on film is striking. Mantoa stands strong in spite of everything and her journey from grief to resistance is awe-inspiring. Part of what makes this journey so incredible is how unglamorous it all is. Mantoa does not have a grand showdown with anyone, she does paperwork and attends village meetings. Several times along the way, Mantoa all but gives up. There is a heartbreaking sequence in which she attempts to convince one of her neighbors to dig a grave for her so she can know she will be buried in her home. A moment of pure desperation from a woman who has lost everything yet stays alive in hopes of giving a future for her community and their culture. Still, Mantoa does all she can for her home. The events of the film are allegorically described by the narrator as the dead carrying the dead. Mantoa, a woman not long for this world, fights for her ancestors and her family. She fights for her very identity, knowing that these final acts will be what she will be remembered by.

Fittingly, Mantoa was the last role of Mary Twala. Twala was a South African actress who had been acting since the 80s and worked in everything from local South African productions to The Dark Tower and Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King. Twala's performance as Mantoa is the perfect swan song for her career. Like Mantoa, Twala was fearless in her art. At 80, she endured the on-location filming and delivered a spellbinding performance in spite of harsh weather, steep hills and the incredibly difficult subject of the film. Her final job as an actor mirrors her own character. Fearless, uncompromising and nakedly honest. Twala was essential to this film. Without her, the film would not have worked. With her, it is miraculous.

This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

