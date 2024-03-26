The Big Picture Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer will reprise their roles in Rob Reiner's sequel to This Is Spinal Tap.

New cast members added to the film include Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, and more.

The upcoming sequel will feature cameos from drummers Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich.

Rob Reiner's upcoming sequel to his 1984 mockumentary classic This Is Spinal Tap has added to its burgeoning cast - including two returnees from the original film. Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer will reprise their roles as strident publicist Bobbi Flekman and incompetent promoter Artie Fufkin, respectively. Deadline reports that Drescher and Shaffer will join the film's cast alongside Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Jason Acuña, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, and Brad Williams.

In addition to the new cast, the film will also now feature cameos from drummers Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lars Ulrich, of Metallica; possibly as replacements for Spinal Tap's litany of drummers, who invariably perish under bizarre circumstances. So far, details on the roles the other actors will be playing have been kept under wraps. In the original film, Flekman is a publicist with Spinal Tap's record label, Polymer Records, who objects to the sexism of their album cover; Drescher actually reprised the role in an episode of her 1990s sitcom, The Nanny. Fufkin is a Polymer Records promoter who arranges for a disastrous and poorly-attended signing session for the band's new album; upon its failure, he invites the band members to kick his ass.

What Do We Know About The 'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel?

Close

So far, the plot of the long-gestating sequel have been kept under wraps, but we do know the film will reunite aging heavy-metal rockers David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) for one final concert after fifteen years. Reiner will return as documentarian Marty DiBiergi, the director of the "rockumentary" film within a film, and a number of real-life musicians will cameo, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Trisha Yearwood, Questlove, and Garth Brooks. The production is currently filming in New Orleans, although no release date has yet been set. Reiner, McKean, Guest, and Shearer wrote the film; Reiner also produced it with Michele Reiner and Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment. Christopher H. Warner and Derrick Rossi will executive produce.

The upcoming Spinal Tap sequel is only the latest follow-up to the original film. 1992 saw the band release a new album, Break Like the Wind, which they accompanied with a new concert film, The Return of Spinal Tap, and an in-character guest appearance on The Simpsons. They also released a new album and DVD, Back From the Dead, in 2009.

Rob Reiner's upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel is currently in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.