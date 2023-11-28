The Big Picture The long-awaited sequel to This is Spinal Tap, directed by Rob Reiner, will begin filming in February with the original cast and several exciting cameos.

The upcoming installment will see the band reuniting after a long time and being forced to deal with each other while preparing for a concert due to a contract.

The original movie, despite not being a big box office success initially, became a cult classic and was recognized as culturally significant in establishing the mockumentary genre.

Rob Reiner is finally set to get the cameras rolling on the sequel to his directorial debut feature This is Spinal Tap. Announced in May 2022, the sequel has been long awaited by fans and will finally begin filming early next year in February. The director recently revealed on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast, “We’re making a sequel,” Reiner said.

He confirmed, “We’re going to start shooting at the end of February and everybody is back.” He further teased that Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and “a few other surprises” would be making cameos in the upcoming feature. The original mockumentary released in 1984 followed the titular fictional metal band dubbed as “one of England's loudest bands.” It featured Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as members of the band while Reiner plays Martin "Marty" Di Bergi, a documentary filmmaker who follows them on their American tour.

What To Expect From ‘This Is Spinal Tap 2’

Close

In the upcoming installment, the band will be seen reuniting after a long time. Speaking of the feature, Reiner previously said “They’ve played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe. They haven’t spent any time together recently, and that became the premise.” He further explained that in congruence to real life, as Tony Hendra, who played the band’s manager Ian Faith, passed away in 2021, the upcoming movie will see that “Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t. All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into, and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

The original movie did not gather big box office numbers in the day, but the home release made it a cult classic. The film satirized the behavior and musical pretensions of rock bands and effectively established the mockumentary genre, as we know it. The movie was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 2002 and was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress. The original feature cast McKean as David St. Hubbins, Guest as Nigel Tufnel, and Shearer as Derek Smalls along with Hendra as Ian Faith, real-life Atomic Rooster drummer late R.J. Parnell as Mick Shrimpton, David Kaff as Viv Savage, June Chadwick as Jeanine, and many more.

This is Spinal Tap 2 was originally slated for a March 19, 2024 release date before the strikes, and while that's no longer feasible for the project, a new date has not yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more details and learn more about the sequel here. This Is Spinal Tap is available to stream on Pluto TV.

This is Spinal Tap Release Date March 2, 1984 Director Rob Reiner Cast Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Kimberly Stringer Rating R Runtime 82 minutes Genres Comedy, Music Writers Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer

