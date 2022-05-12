In the era of remakes and revivals, with our nostalgic groups, movies and series making a comeback, why should one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time be left out of the party? After revealing today that mockumentary This is Spinal Tap will get a well-deserved sequel, Castle Rock Entertainment announced when we can expect to see the members of one of the world’s loudest heavy metal bands again. The bad news is, we’ll have to wait a while.

Save the date: March 19, 2024, so basically two years from now. Normally, only blockbusters slate a premiere date this far ahead, but the truth is that Spinal Tap band members are publicly announcing that their next movie will come out on that date, so all other studios and releases should make way. There will be no competition.

The other great news regarding the This Is Spinal Tap sequel is that director Rob Reiner is also coming back to direct. The news is especially meaningful because in the original 1984 film, Reiner played Martin "Marty" Di Bergi, the director of the documentary who didn’t have the best relationship with the band. Now, the sequel doc is a chance for Di Bergi to right his wrongs with the band he admires.

When talking about the upcoming project, Reiner discussed the idea of the project and provided dome tidbits of what happened to the band during this whole time.

“They’ve played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe. They haven’t spent any time together recently, and that became the premise. The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away. In reality, Tony Hendra passed away. Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t. All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

So the table is set: David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) will reunite after years apart for a concert that they don’t really don’t want to do, and with a director they don’t like. What could go wrong?

This is Spinal Tap was released in the late 80s, and even thought it chronicled a fictional heavy metal band's experience through an American tour, the movie had a lot of people fooled as a real deal. The mockumentary ended up earning a cult following, and it’s widely considered one of the best comedies of that decade.

Castle Rock Entertainment premieres the This Is Spinal Tap sequel on March 19, 2024.

