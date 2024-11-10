A long-awaited sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is hitting theaters next year. Before that happens, you can catch up on the band's previous misadventures for free. PlutoTV is now streaming Rob Reiner's 1984 comedy hit.

Spinal Tap originated when Reiner, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest were filming a sketch comedy pilot, The TV Show, in 1978. Although The TV Show wasn't picked up, Spinal Tap endured, with McKean as lead singer David St. Hubbins, Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel, and Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls. Since the release of This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, the group has "reunited" several times for albums and specials, and will return again next year with Spinal Tap II.

What Is 'This Is Spinal Tap' About?

This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary, purporting to be a chronicle of British heavy metal act Spinal Tap's US tour, as filmed by Marty Di Biergi (Reiner). The group has fallen into a rut, with inter-band tensions running high. As their tour goes on, the band is driven to the breaking point, as comical misfortunes continue to bedevil the band. The band begins to fracture as they conflict with band manager Ian Faith and David's spacey girlfriend Jeanine - but even a breakup won't spell the end of "Britain's loudest band". The largely improvised film features a number of classic gags, including Tufnel's insistence that his amps "go to eleven", Spinal Tap's undersized foam Stonehenge props, and the band's succession of doomed drummers. It also features a number of comedy actors in small roles, including Fran Drescher, Paul Shaffer, Billy Crystal, Fred Willard, Dana Carvey, and Ed Begley Jr. The film launched Reiner's directorial career, and also spawned a number of similar mockumentaries directed by Guest, including Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

Spinal Tap II will reunite Guest, McKean, and Shearer with director Reiner. Drescher and Shaffer will return, and Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Jason Acuña, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison, and Brad Williams will also join the cast. It will also feature appearances from a number of real-life musicians, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Trisha Yearwood, Questlove, and Garth Brooks. After filming in New Orleans earlier this year, it is expected to be released in 2025.

This Is Spinal Tap is available to stream on PlutoTV now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.