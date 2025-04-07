Richard Linklater is one of the most singular filmmakers of the modern era, as he is the rare writer/director who can capture the profundity of real life. While there are many attempts to make “slice of life” stories within independent cinema, Linklater can find the natural beauty in universally relatable experiences and create characters who feel completely authentic. Although Linklater has many classics on his resume, the most defining project of his career may be the trilogy of Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight, which centers on the decades-spanning romance between the American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and the French Céline (Julie Delpy). Delpy gives the most emotionally complex performance in any Linklater film in Before Sunset, as it is a sequel that defies all conventions.

Julie Delpy Is at Her Best in 'Before Sunset'