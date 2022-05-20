There are few things quite as disorienting as having a conversation with a loved one who has no idea who you are, and even fewer things as difficult as having to say goodbye to them. In its penultimate episode "The Train," This Is Us ripped our hearts out once again as we bade farewell to beloved matriarch Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) after a long and arduous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past couple of seasons, we’ve watched the Pearsons grapple with the impossible situation of watching someone you love lose touch with themselves when you know there’s nothing you can do to stop it. However, while showing her family’s grief as they dealt with the progression of her disease, this storyline never forgot to center on Rebecca and her wishes. By making sure that Rebecca was in charge of her own life as much as possible, the writers ensured that even at the end, she was so much more than her diagnosis.

Firstly, This Is Us didn’t attempt to condense the complexities of Alzheimer’s into a couple of episodes. Starting in the middle of Season 4, Rebecca’s illness storyline begins when she starts to misplace things, become disoriented, and lose her words. Initially diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, we watch as Rebecca grapples with this news, steadfast in remaining a present wife, mother, and grandmother. Rebecca’s son and resident monologuer Randall — played by the endlessly talented Sterling K. Brown — insists that she partake in a clinical trial, and though at first she tries to placate him, she eventually decides that it is up to her to dictate how she should spend the rest of her time.

As her condition worsens and her prognosis becomes more dire in early Season 6, Rebecca delivers one of the show’s most heartbreaking monologues, which any fan knows is a contest not easily won. In telling her children that they are not to make their lives smaller because of her illness, we see the courage that Rebecca possesses in acknowledging that she is running out of time, and putting her children’s needs ahead of her own. She also states that once she can no longer do so, her husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) will make her medical decisions, and should he become unable to do so, this responsibility will go to her daughter Kate, played by the ever-astonishing Chrissy Metz. At this moment, the writers kept Rebecca in charge of her own story and gave her as much control and dignity as possible.

On a related note, something that This Is Us did so well was showing the toll that Alzheimer’s can have on the family of those afflicted, and how there is no perfect way to care for someone other than by doing your best to honor their wishes. We see this largely through how Miguel has to balance being a husband with being a caregiver, trying to spend quality time with his wife while also administering a plethora of pills and helping her put on her shoes.

Once Miguel passes, Rebecca’s children have to figure out how to respect her wishes while also making sure that they can feasibly take care of her. Most adults can relate to the strange dynamic shift that happens when they start to be the ones that take care of their parents, but here we see how this relationship is complicated even more when your parent becomes someone you no longer recognize. As Rebecca evolves into a version of herself that even her sons struggle to connect to, Kate makes them acknowledge that their mother is still the same person. She has them help comb Rebecca’s hair and lotion her hands, showing how their idea of quality time will have to evolve as the disease advances. They treat her with a respect and tenderness that is never degrading or impatient, but only helpful and full of love.

This whole storyline of course wouldn’t have been possible without the phenomenal work of Mandy Moore, who can say as much with a vacant stare as she can when screaming at the top of her lungs. Even as we watched Rebecca grow increasingly confused and distressed, Moore carried herself with all the grace of the young Rebecca Pearson, never wavering in her resolve to breathe as much life into the character as possible.

As we all know, when it comes to being with those we love, there is never enough time. While we await the finale of This Is Us and ready ourselves to say goodbye to characters that have come to mean so much to us, this episode served as a beautiful reminder that a life well lived is in no way minimized by the way that it ends. Heartbreaking as it was, "The Train" honored Rebecca and her life by showing her as she’d like to be remembered: vibrant and full of life, listening to Joni Mitchell and making sure all the people she loved were okay. Just as William (Ron Cephas Jones) tells Rebecca as she reaches the end of the train, maybe the end is not sad after all. Perhaps it’s just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing.

