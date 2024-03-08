For six seasons, This Is Us had fans breaking out the box of tissues once every week, earning widespread acclaim and numerous Primetime Emmy nominations. The dramatic and often deeply emotional stories were about the Pearson family throughout different periods in their lives. Through flashbacks, present day, and flash forwards, fans see how different situations affected the family dynamic and each person. From adoption to loss, triumphs, and failures, conflict and milestone moments, they have been through a lot.

With a wonderful cast, including multiple actors playing the same role in different parts of the timeline, there’s a lot to love about This Is Us. The characters made fans watching at home feel like they were part of the family, too.

This Is Us Release Date September 20, 2016 Cast Milo Ventimiglia , Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown , Justin Hartley , Susan Kelechi Watson , Jon Huertas Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Studio NBC

10 Toby Damon

Chris Sullivan (Child: Dylan Gage, Teen: Luke Clark)

Image via NBC

Toby was one of the more complex characters. Fans were annoyed by his silly nature and self-deprecating personality, but then fell in love with how wonderfully he treated Kate. He made her see her value, and in doing so, found confidence in himself, too. But things became complicated once he started focusing on his fitness and when their child was born visually impaired. Toby’s inability to cope while Kate took on most of the responsibilities changed opinions about him.

Toby took a turn, with his actions largely contributing to the breakdown of their marriage. Nonetheless, his character is arguably the most relatable one, in some ways. He suffered from depression and used humor as a coping mechanism, a common strategy. Fans really wanted to root for Toby, even if things didn’t work out with him and Kate, because it was clear that despite everything he did wrong, he was, deep down, a good person.

9 Tess Pearson

Eris Baker (Adult: Iantha Richardson)

Image via NBC

Tess was an important character, particularly as a teenager, providing a realistic depiction of the unique teenage experience. She goes through highs and lows, makes mistakes, and pushes back against her parents. She struggles with her identity and sexuality and puts her parents to the test when they have to learn to accept her for who she is and not who they want her to be.

Tess’ storyline brings attention to the relationship between Beth and Randall when she is the subject of conversation between them. Her storyline sheds light on unconscious biases parents and others might have when dealing with a child who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. In one scene, for example, Tess points out that Beth and Randall have no issue with the idea of Deja or Annie dating but do with Tess since she’s with a non-binary person. The character was important for representation and inclusion.

8 Miguel Rivas

Jon Huertas

Image via NBC

Jon Huertas took on the role of Miguel throughout the entire series, aged up for present-day scenarios. He started as the most hated character, with fans unable to accept that Jack’s best friend would take up with his wife after his passing. The kids didn’t seem to approve of the relationship either. However, when Miguel’s backstory is finally told in the final season, fans understand how things happened and gain a greater respect for Miguel.

He was there for Rebecca when she desperately needed someone, and never crossed a line, even though he wanted to, until sufficient time passed. A bright light in a family filled with drama, fans grew to love Miguel for the way he always played mediator or knew when to back away and let them solve things on their own. He took care of Rebecca right to the end, even when he himself was sick. Miguel was arguably the most redeemed character on the show by the end.

7 Kevin Pearson

Justin Hartley (Young Child: Kaz Womack, Child: Parker Bates, Teen: Logan Shroyer)

Image via NBC

There was so much to unpack about Kevin. A successful actor who managed to fulfill his professional dreams, he wasn’t quite as successful in his personal life. He lost his long-time love because of his philandering ways and seemed to live with regret about it. Kevin was prone to self-sabotage and his battle with addiction came to a head, causing friction with the family.

But this all made Kevin very human. He was beloved by his nieces, adored by his mother (though he always fashioned himself the forgotten child between the only daughter and the adopted son). Seeing Kevin come into his own, however, as a dedicated father and caregiver for his mother, and making the right decisions for his family, made fans fall in love with him even more. He had a rough road to get to where he was, but he made it through, giving hope to others who might suffer through their own rough patches as well.

6 Kate Pearson

Chrissy Metz (Young Child: Isabelle Rose Landau, Child: Mackenzie Handcicsak, Teen: Hannah Zeile)

Image via NBC

Kate dealt with so many issues, suffering through eating disorders and her weight for much of her life. Flashbacks as a teen show what she went through with an abusive boyfriend as well, and how much she suffered following the death of her father.

Once she met Toby, things started to go well for Kate, but she also struggled with a deep anger and jealousy towards her mother, even if she didn’t realize it. By the end, however, the two were on good terms. Fans love that Kate always kept fighting until she found a new sense of confidence. She secured a job she was destined to do, wasn’t afraid to speak her mind to her husband, and ended up with a husband who was her equal and saw her for who she was meant to be. Despite all her struggles with confidence, Kate was, in many ways, also the strongest of the siblings.

5 Nicky Pearson

Griffin Dunne (Child: Donnie Masihi, Young Adult: Michael Angarano)

Image via NBC

For much of the series, Nicky was spoken about but never seen, aside from in flashbacks, mainly as a young child. But as the show progressed, he was part of one of the biggest twists: Nicky was not dead as everyone thought. He was very much alive, though not necessarily well. Filled with anger and hatred from the war and PTSD as well as guilt and regret for not being able to reconcile with his brother, Nicky lived life as a recluse.

Fans loved watching the character blossom, first through Kevin reaching out, then forging a strong bond with former veteran Cassidy. His highs and lows, heart-wrenching flashbacks, and surly attitude in the present day made Nicky endearing. Despite how much he tried to act like he wanted to be alone, it was obvious he yearned for human interaction. Seeing him become a true member of the family, even getting married later in life to Edie, was the cherry on top for the likable character.

4 Randall Pearson

Sterling K. Brown (Young Child: Ca’ron Jaden, Child: Lonnie Chavis, Teen: Niles Fitch)

Image via NBC

There’s a reason Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for this role. He’s endearing as the uptight, anxious, yet always infectiously positive Randall Pearson. But there’s a realness to him when he expresses how mounting pressures affect him. It’s most notable in the scene when he breaks down in a panic attack, his brother Kevin is there to comfort him.

Randall always considers situations with a reasonable view, and always fashions himself a leader, a quality that some love and others don’t. He’s incredibly intelligent and went through so many hardships as both a child and an adult yet came out of all of them on top. Randall might have had his lows, but his highs more than made up for it.

3 Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia (Child: Joaquin Obradors, Teen: Darrren Barnet)

Image via NBC

While only ever seen in flashbacks since he passed away when the kids were teens, Jack was the figure watching over all of them, and that they constantly remembered. So much of what he did and said in the last impacted the moves the children and Rebecca made throughout their lives. The flashbacks to when the kids were young show how supportive a husband and dedicated a father he was. While Jack had his share of demons, and struggled with addiction, he fought his way back.

A perfect partner to Rebecca, despite their tough times, Jack was so focused on being a better father than his own that he put everything he had into his children. It’s no wonder that, even long after his passing, the kids still wanted to do everything they could to make their father proud.

2 Rebecca Pearson

Mandy Moore (Child: Kya Kruse, Child: Ava Castro)

Image via NBC

Rebecca had a lot on her shoulders all the time. She was not only blessed with a child, but blessed with triplets. When one died in birth, she grieved while also celebrating her two new babies. She took on the responsibility of not only caring for these two babies but also a newly adopted one. From caring for the kids and the home to managing the household budget and dealing with Jack’s drinking, Rebecca held everyone and everything together. After losing her husband, she had to pick herself up and do the best she could as a single parent.

In adulthood, despite sometimes being invasive in her kids’ lives, Rebecca always had good intentions. She wanted the best for both her kids and grandkids and would drop anything to be there for them when they needed her. The true definition of a selfless mother, Rebecca was the glue. It’s fitting that, in the end, the entire family had to come together to take care of her for once.

1 Beth Pearson

Susan Kalechi Watson (Child: Akira Abkar, Teen: Rachel Hilson)

Image via NBC

Beth Pearson was the perfect balance of sweet and kind yet strong and fearless. Her kids were comfortable enough to go to her with problems, but knew that if they did something wrong, they’d probably have it easier with dad. Beth could manage the eccentricities of the Pearson clan, including Randall, while also knowing when she should step aside and let the “Big Three” kids deal with their own issues without getting involved. Even when she did, however, she usually had a hilariously clever comment to whisper under her breath.

Beth’s friendship with the other family “outsiders” like Miguel and Toby was refreshing. She was always willing to give advice to Randall without stepping on toes. When she and Randall went through a rough patch in their marriage, Beth fought to be able to pursue her own passions as well, and to make Randall realize what was important in life. She’s the type of wife, mother, and friend anyone would want to have by their side: strong, opinionated, sardonic, and deeply kind.

Watch On Netflix

NEXT: 10 Episodes That Will Have Fans Missing 'This Is Us'