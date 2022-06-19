The series finale of This Is Us aired on NBC in May, but the series creator, Dan Fogelman, brought back the poignant strains that the show left. Fogelman disclosed that several scenes from the final season were actually shot years ago, sharing that he knew exactly where to lead the series towards—from beginning to end—allowing him to prepare ahead.

With the show's two timelines, Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that he had a clear vision for the series' ending since its television premiere in 2006. And when the show was renewed for additional seasons, he decided to take footage of the Pearson children before the actors playing them age. "They picked us up for three seasons right away," Fogelman shared, adding: "Then I was like, 'I'll do another three if you pick it up right now, so we can plan accordingly.' So, we shot the bulk of the ending three or four years ago."

Fogelman added that the three kids who played the triplets—Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson—were growing up fast, so he wanted to capture some clips while they were younger. "We shot half of it and then put the footage away. I knew what the ending was going to be pretty specifically. Even though we had a hundred gazillion episodes in between, we treated it like one piece of storytelling. For me, at least, that made it manageable."

Related: The Addictive, Healing Misery of 'This Is Us'

Since the beginning of This Is Us, intense planning has been a part of the process. In an interview with Variety, Fogelman stated that the finale's concept didn't change much since the show's debut:

“I always wanted and always had planned for the final episode of the series to revolve around the epilogue of the continuing story of the family. It felt important to me to go out making the show about how the human condition and the human spirit kind of endures and moves forward, rather than just a moment that would leave everybody hysterically crying because somebody passes at the end.”

This Is Us depicts the touching and emotional tale about a group of triplets, their hardships, and their parents. The casts include Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Sterling K. Brown. The final season is packed with stories from the past and future, including stories with the children and grandchildren of the original cast.