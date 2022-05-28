Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for This is UsAs the emotional drama series This Is Us comes to a close, one of the final episodes of Season 6 stands out amongst the rest. Episode 15, “Miguel” aired closer to the end of the season. At first glance, this seems like an odd choice. It would appear that the priority at this stage in the game is to wrap up everyone’s story in a satisfying, neat bow. The ensemble of characters is shown years in the future, only allowing glimpses into how much their lives have changed. In this episode, however, Miguel (Jon Huertas) is taken back to boyhood, his early relationship with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is revisited and, of course, his current battle with her Alzheimer’s is examined through a much more intimate lens. In fact, "intimate" is the word most appropriate to describe this deep dive into Miguel. It revitalizes a distinctly This Is Us form of storytelling: it connects audiences to every character involved in the episode and provides so much insight into the family that changed television forever.

The most important detail of Miguel’s episode is its timing. To suddenly withdraw from the current progression of the family’s story (Kate’s wedding, Randall becoming Senator, Kevin, and Sophie getting back together, etc.) indeed feels like a sharp left turn. Still, this decision in no way feels ill-considered. The writers are signaling to audiences that even though we’re in the denouement of the series, don’t get too comfortable. There’s clearly still so much to explore. The impact of this shift definitely has the potential to jolt viewers into a state of (teary) wide-eyed attention. These details are conveyed so effectively because this episode incorporates so many essential elements of storytelling that differentiates This Is Us from other shows of its genre. “Miguel” has everything that makes this series special.

Image Via NBC

The key events in Miguel’s life are intricately woven into the larger picture of his character and his relationship with the Person family. Viewers are allowed a much deeper connection to a character they thought they knew, thus enriching every plotline he’s touched over the years. Perhaps most importantly, this episode consists of truly poignant scenes that are strung together with such thoughtfulness. The dialogue, in particular, is especially deliberate and noticeably devoid of rambling speeches. Because the pacing is so resolute, it leaves no time for meandering, drawn-out soliloquies. There is so much information and context that needs to be relayed that every second of screen time is made to count. This episode kicks off a reset in purposeful time jumps and cohesive world-building, making the final installments in the series that much more meaningful.

Through this episode, the audience comes to recognize that in understanding Miguel, an entirely new awareness of the Pearson family is achieved. At this point in the series, we have jumped far into the future and the Big Three (Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown) are all at completely different stages in their lives than they were at the beginning of the season. With Miguel in the driver’s seat taking care of an ailing Rebecca, we don’t see much of the children in their present form until the end. In juxtaposition to the flashback, where Miguel and Rebecca tell the children about them becoming a couple, it is evident how much they’ve matured and come together. This development is illuminated by the family meeting at the end of “Miguel”. Here, they assert themselves as co-caregivers for Rebecca and take the onus off of Miguel for bearing that weight on his own.

This duty he takes on is rooted in guilt. Having loved ones remind him that he has “honored his vows and then some” is exactly what he needs to hear to give him permission to lighten his load. By agreeing to share this responsibility with his family he indicates that he no longer feels selfish or like a failure. This interaction perfectly sets the stage for the remaining episodes in which Kevin, Kate, and Randall's bond is strengthened by taking care of their mother. Closure is provided for Miguel and his chapter is tidily resolved during a moving montage in the conclusion. It is evident how far he has come as a character, even just from the beginning to the end of this particular episode.

Image Via NBC

In the opening scene, we see in his routine that he’s lost himself in his dedication to Rebecca, he is ignoring his own needs to make up for a lack of permanence that he’d shown loved ones in the past. After his step-children intervene, he puts those fears of inadequacy behind him and becomes one with his wife again. They are connected to each other when they are taking care of themselves together. Here, just like when he and Rebecca first become friends as young adults, he learns that he doesn’t need to perform for her. In the past, she allows him the space to let his guard down. He feels he can shake off his carefully crafted image consisting of charm and business tricks.

In the present, he doesn’t need to play the role of her nurse and sole caregiver. Just as it’s always been with the two of them, he doesn’t need to overcompensate for her. What a peaceful way to end Miguel’s story, as he’s laid to rest at the end of the episode surrounded by his children, step-children, and wife. He knows how loved he is, and it is finally acknowledged what an important role he has always played in the Pearson family. This Is Us constantly loops in new characters. The timing of this episode indicates a focus on the family’s most important players and their roots. All of the love, tension, and baggage from their past coming to light ensures a full apperception of their character before we say goodbye for good.

“Miguel” fills in the long-awaited missing puzzle pieces to such an important member of the This Is Us story. He plays such an important role but has patiently waited on the sidelines for his story to be told after years of acting as a supporting character. All in one episode, Miguel’s story is fleshed out into such significant depths and reaches a very peaceful conclusion. This highlights a full circle of affection, acceptance, and appreciation after years of uneasiness. It is heartening to see that he is no longer considered late husband Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) understudy, but a pillar of the family. His final interaction with the three siblings is so touching and perfectly delineates that they are ready to take care of their mother after Miguel’s passing. There are many examples over the seasons that indicate the significant others of the Pearson family are the windows into their true essence. Now, at the end of the line, this especially rings true for Miguel.

