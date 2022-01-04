One of the Pearson siblings opened up about what we can expect from the season that premieres tonight.

Just ahead of the premiere of the final season of This Is Us tonight, star Chrissy Metz opened up about what we can expect from the final chapter in the story of the Pearson family. Like the NBC hit drama series fans probably know, we have seen some emotional events throughout the show’s run, and Season 6 won’t be any different. The series follows three generations of the same family across separate timelines as they deal with life love, and loss.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Metz opened up about the fate of her character after the shocking reveal from the Season 5 finale and teased what we can expect from the upcoming episodes:

"There's a lot of closure, but there's also new beginnings. There will be a lot of things tied up — beginnings and endings, maybe of people's lives and relationships. And ego and pride. [...] Because we are seeing so much take place, whether it's with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) or a relationship such as Kate and Toby's (Chris Sullivan). Also, there's already heightened emotion because it's the last season, so I definitely think it will be the most emotional. But also there's going to be a lot of contentment."

Metz also commented on the fact that this last season will get even closer and more personal as the cast got more involved in the production of episodes, getting a chance to direct or co-write episodes in order to provide their insights into the story. Metz co-wrote one of the episodes, and it is centered on her character, Kate:

"I got to write it with [This Is Us writer-producers] David Windsor and Casey Johnson. […] Mandy Moore is directing the episode, which is even more exciting. I think I'm the one that probably understands Kate the most, and in a very intricate, emotional, deep way. So the way we formulated the whole episode was: Kate's wanting to salvage this [marriage]. She knows there's some sort of disconnect. So she goes to try to salvage it and… we shall see what happens. They both want this beautiful, amazing weekend, but sometimes we don't get what we want."

This is Us was created by Dan Fogelman (Crazy Stupid Love) and premiered on NBC in 2016, to immense critical acclaim. The series has earned multiple nods across several awards, including four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. The show was a career-changer for most of its cast, and Sterling K. Brown stood out as he received an Emmy nomination for every season up until today. He took home the prize in 2017. The cast of This is Us also features Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman.

NBC premieres the final season of This Is Us tonight at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

