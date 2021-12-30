Prepare the tissue boxes. The sixth season of This is Us premieres on January 4, and with only a few days left to go, NBC has released a first look at the final chapter in the lives of the Pearson family. The short featurette, first released by Deadline, mixes scenes of seasons past together with sneak peeks at the newest season, as well as tearful interviews with the cast, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz.

This is the first look we've had at the newest season since the first images were released in November. The footage of the newest season focuses largely on Moore's character Rebecca, and her recent Alzheimer's diagnosis. Worries of forgetting "the little things" about her life, her first husband Jack (Ventimiglia) and her children are intercut will well-remembered scenes from the first five seasons, preparing the audience for heartbreak down the line. Despite This is Us's reputation for being a tearjerker, and despite the sadness to come in the final season, actor Chris Sullivan describes the upcoming sixth season as "quite joyful."

While the clips look ahead to the new season, in their interviews the cast tearfully looks back on the impact the series has had on them, and. the continued legacy they hope it continues to carry for the audience. It is the relatability of This is Us that Moore hopes will keep the show alive with viewers after it concludes its run, saying "I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they're seeing on the show." For Ventimiglia, he hopes that the idea of family as felt by the cast will transcend the barrier of the small screen and resonate with the audience. Metz shares her onscreen mother's hopes for an enduring legacy, hoping that This is Us will be "a show that lasts forever."

Beyond legacy, the cast also reflects on how fortunate they feel for the experience of making This is Us over the last six years, with Hartley marveling at the uniqueness of his time on the show and describing himself as lucky. The cast and creatives behind This is Us are fortunate in a way some are not, in that their series is ending on their terms, and concluding the story they want to tell. "To leave while you're still being missed, that's a good thing," concludes Brown.

This is Us premieres on January 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on NBC. Watch the new featurette "A Final Chapter To Remember" below:

