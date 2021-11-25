It’s almost time to say goodbye to the family that made the world weep for the last five years. NBC has unveiled a trailer for the sixth and final season of hit series This Is Us. Once again, we will follow multiple timelines that tell the story of the Pearson family members across several decades.

The trailer is just a small heads-up of something we know is coming: a final, highly emotional ride that will take the Pearson family on an intense trip down memory lane. It features Kate (Chrissy Metz) singing Cindy Lauper’s "Time After Time" as we get to see some scenes with the present-day and past families. One of the highlights of the trailer is a powerful line delivered by present-day Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as she braces herself in preparation to face her advancing Alzheimer’s disease: “I’m not worried about forgetting the big stuff. It’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of yet.”

If you've watched even one episode of This Is Us, you know that the series makes a point of giving importance to little moments in life, and memories that seem small but end up defining who we are and our relationships. So, the choice to make Rebecca go through the loss of that is a brave one, screenwriting-wise, but heartbreaking for anyone who watches. So get those handkerchiefs ready one more time.

NBC also released some official images that show different moments in the next season, including Kate and Phillip (Chris Geere) in a park, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrating a birthday with his family and having a serious moment with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) walking in a studio backlot.

This is Us was created by Dan Fogelman (Crazy Stupid Love) and premiered on NBC in 2016, to immense critical acclaim. The series has earned multiple nods across several awards, including four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. The show was a career-changer for most of its cast, but Brown stood out as he received an Emmy nomination for every season up until today. He took home the prize in 2017. The cast of This is Us also features Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman.

NBC premieres the sixth and final season of This is Us (dubbed “The Final Chapter”) on January 4, 2022. You can check out the trailer and more images below:

