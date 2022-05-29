For the last six years, audiences have been entranced by the Pearson family — we’ve laughed with them, we’ve seen ourselves in them and probably most often, we’ve cried with them. The May 24 series finale was nothing different.

Very fittingly, This Is Us didn’t go out with a bang or with a surprise twist. In fact, ahead of the finale, there were very few loose ends that were begging to be wrapped up. Instead, viewers were treated to a reflection on how far each character has come, and what’s next for the legacy of the Pearsons. The hour-long finale was a rumination on what exactly is the meaning of tragedy, and what comes next in life when it surely seems like the story is finished?

This episode is on the heels of Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) death, which the series has been leading up to for years. In the final episode, the extended Pearson family is laying Rebecca to rest, and most of the episode is not spent honoring Rebecca, as one might assume. That’s what the previous episode was for. This episode is more about how to move on when the seemingly center of the universe — the Pearson parents, and with them, that sense of purpose — are now forever gone from the Earth.

We start on a seemingly normal day in the flashback version of the Pearsons' life. The famed calm, weekend day that we’ve heard much about in prior episodes. But two out of the Big Three are having issues in their young lives, and end up scoffing at an adorable Kate (Chrissy Metz), who just wants to draw on the sidewalk and play pin the tail on the donkey with her family. Kate, as her father says, is the only one who really “gets it.” She is able to live in the moment of being a kid without trying to be an adult, so she can truly enjoy being a kid. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is creepily introspective but what he says rings true, as usual.

Through this flashback, we see how Rebecca and Jack stumbled across their pin the tail on the donkey game, one that has three children on the cover that seem to eerily match their own family. We see Jack teach his two boys how to shave (even though they certainly don’t need it) and we see how the dynamic of the family worked — maybe not perfectly, but pretty close.

At one point towards the start of the episode, we see a montage of four generations of Pearsons pushing their children on a swing set, and it shows just how not “pointless” heartache and tragedy are. But more on that later.

Flashback aside, there is plenty to deal with in the present in this quiet episode.

First off, Kevin (Justin Hartley). Arguably, he has come the furthest and developed the most over the last six seasons. It’s a gift that the writers have been able to make the audience feel sympathy for the gorgeous, rich, often selfish movie star. But they’ve done it, and Kevin has earned the audience’s love. He finally has his home that he worked so hard for, with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and his twins. Toward the end of the episode, when the Big Three are sharing what they think comes next for each of them, Kevin has decided to dedicate his time to a nonprofit helping veterans. It’s very deserved, and moving, to see how Kevin ends up — It’s not rushed, it feels on brand given his dedication to helping Nicky (who is doing excellent by the way, and still full of snarky quips) seasons ago.

Kate, who almost missed Rebecca slipping away in the penultimate episode, has also come extraordinary far. She began the show on objectively bad terms with her mother, and with no confidence in herself or her abilities. Since then, she has learned just how much Rebecca loved and relied on her, and most importantly, she’s confident enough to rely on herself to make the big — and small — decisions. As briefly shown in the previous episode, Kate is well on her way to changing the landscape of music for deaf children, which as we know, certainly added to her superstar son’s rise. She has a nice moment with Toby, where both admit they are happy they met each other and fell in love in that weight loss support group. Although at times rushed, Kate has been a beacon of hope to those afraid to fail in their relationships. Failure, although disappointing, ultimately gives way to happiness.

That’s almost the theme of This Is Us entirely, right? As we saw two episodes ago with Jack’s lemonade advice to the car crash family, it’s the juxtaposition of the show, and in life — We are given bad mixed with the good, good with the melancholy, the melancholy with the joyful. It’s all worth it in the end, the show is working to remind us with these final few episodes.

Or is it simply pointless, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) wonders out loud to his daughters after Rebecca’s funeral. We don’t get to hear exactly what Randall said in his eulogy, and although it’s described as “funny,” we can see Randall’s inner state is feeling much different.

But he does have something that is not pointless at all, Deja (Lyric Ross) reminds him. He's going to be a grandfather, which involves the “easy, pure love” William waxed on about in a flashback. Deja was always great at calming Randall's spirals. And of course, because there’s always hilariousness even in melancholy, Randall gives an amazing moment of being purely ecstatic about FINALLY having a male child in the family.

Randall also has something potentially big on the horizon. He’s going to head to the Iowa State Fair to potentially charm the caucus-goers, so he can be considered for — gasp — president! He’s also certain that the death of Rebecca doesn’t mean he will be less close to his siblings.

Following a final Big Three chant, Kate confesses she’s afraid the trio will drift apart, but both of her brothers shut her down on that one. Randall tells them when he pictures his family, he doesn’t see Beth or his daughters first. He sees his partners in crime, his Big Three.

“If you drifted, we’d drift right after you,” Kevin confirms.

With that, the final episode of the most heartbreaking, heartrending show on television is at a close. We’re left thinking about what preteen Kate shares as her secret weapon when playing pin the tail on the donkey — “As long as I know where you (guys) are I know where I’m going.” Through all of the fights, the love and the troubles, the Pearson family is forever.

But first, a final word of wisdom from Jack: “When the world puts something that obvious in front of you you don’t just walk away,” Jack reminds Rebecca in their final onscreen moment together.

With that, the joy, melancholy and everything in between is over at This Is Us. We don’t get to see into the future, but do we really need to? We know where the Pearsons are going. After all, they’re together.

