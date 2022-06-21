After a theatrical debut in May this year, the trailer for Andrew Dominik's newest documentary, This Much I Know to Be True, has been released. The recent trailer announces a streaming release for the powerful film. The documentary focuses on Australian musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis and their creative relationship during the production of their last studio albums, Ghosteen and Carnage.

The trailer, posted on the official MUBI YouTube page, begins with an image of a statue that depicts a centaur-like creature resting its head on a horse. Cave can be heard examining the statue, pointing out that it is depicting the devil as a baby. The trailer then cuts to Cave deeply inhaling as the title of the film appears over his face. Cave then continues with another statue which he calls, "The Devil in Remorse," which depicts the devil sobbing on top of a pile of skulls.

The trailer then cuts to a montage of Cave collaborating with Ellis as he sings. Throughout the montage, on-screen text appears which show the raving critical reviews the film has already received. "We all live our lives dangerously in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity," Cave says over the montage.

The trailer then continues with the montage of both Cave and Ellis collaborating together during the production of the albums as gentle melancholy music plays over the footage. The trailer ends with the quote, "This is the ordinary truth of existence from which none of us are exempt. In time, we find out we are not all in control."

This Much I Know to Be True achieved critical acclaim after its debut at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival with several critics calling the film powerfully executed. The film will serve as a companion piece to Dominik's previous documentary One More Time with Feeling, which also centered on Cave and focused on the production of the album Skeleton Tree. The film would also go on to achieve critical acclaim as well. Now viewers can soon watch the new emotionally poignant documentary at home next month.

This Much I Know to Be True will be available to stream globally on MUBI on July 8.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEwc7W5A8QI