TLC has just recently announced a new series, Baylen Out Loud. This new series will highlight the life of Baylen Dupree, a young woman that got diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome right before her 18th birthday. Her name may look familiar - she is famous on social media, mostly TikTok, where she has gathered millions of followers. Baylen documents her life living with Tourette Syndrome, where she captures her triggers and tics, while still enjoying everything that life has to offer.

This new series is all about Baylen and her family and highlights what life is like for someone with Tourette Syndrome. Fans can expect to watch her life in even more detail than Baylen has posting on TikTok. This show is also a great way to raise awareness of Tourette Syndrome and put an end to the dozens of rumors and misconceptions about this disability.

Raising Awareness and Stopping Misconceptions

Tourette Syndrome is a disorder of the nervous system. It warrants tic-like movements and sounds. There are quite some myths and false information out there in the world when it comes to Tourette Syndrome. One of the biggest myths being that all it is, is blurting out curse words - when that has proven to be false. According to the Tourette Syndrome of America, this type of language only affects 10% of individuals living with this disability. Similar to 1000-lb Sisters, the series showcases how people manage to make their way through life while facing some challenges along the way.

During an interview with Parade, Baylen explained the biggest misconception that she has had to deal with since being diagnosed. "When you have met one person with Tourette Syndrome or with a tic disorder you've only met one. Tourette's manifests itself, and it looks different in everyone. And I just wish that people knew that just because their cousin or their aunt or their sister or their mom had Tourette's, and it looks different from me or from anyone else, that's because it's supposed to." Baylen explained that Tourette Syndrome attacks the nervous system differently for every person diagnosed, and she wants to put an end to the misconception that everybody with this disability reacts the same - it depends on what triggers them. During this interview, Baylen explained that smells, songs, toes, and caffeine are huge triggers for her. With her new series, it will be even easier for Baylen to set the record straight and show the world that although this disability is stressful to live with, she lives life just like everybody else while providing useful information and raising awareness of Tourette Syndrome.

You Don't Want to Miss This Show

Image via TLC

Throughout her time on TikTok, Baylen really showed her loving and hilarious personality. Now she gets to show even more of her life with her family and boyfriend. There are multiple videos on her social media of her choosing to laugh off her tics and triggers, and that shows what an awesome personality Baylen has. The first episode of the series is titled, "I Have Tourette's, Stupid!" - which speaks for her personality itself. Baylen and everyone she surrounds herself with has a great sense of humor and is aware that although she has this disability, she can still laugh, love, and live life however she chooses. Despite only one episode having aired so far, it is amazing watching Baylen have a huge support system that consists of her parents, siblings, and boyfriend. What to expect to see throughout the first season of this show is Baylen navigating life, trying to become more independent, and showing the world that having Tourette Syndrome doesn't have to get in the way of living the life that you want.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Baylen to show that Tourette Syndrome doesn't have to be as negative as the media portrays it to be - it depends on how each person handles it, and Baylen handles it with grace and laughter, which is exactly why this show is worth the watch.

Baylen Out Loud is available to stream on Max and Hulu in the US.

