Sophie Cookson and Lucien Laviscount are star-crossed lovers in the first image from the upcoming romantic comedy This Time Next Year. The film is an adaptation of Sophie Cousen's best-selling novel of the same name. This Time Next Year concerns two strangers, Minnie (Cookson, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Quinn (Laviscount, Emily in Paris), who meet at a New Year's Eve party only to realize they have a strange connection - they were born in the same hospital on the same New Year's Day, one minute apart.

Furthermore, Minnie has been led to believe that Quinn stole the name her mother intended for her, and with it all of her luck, dooming her to a life of misfortune. Despite this, the two are drawn together; will love prevail over destiny? This Time Next Year was directed by Nick Moore, the veteran editor of many romantic comedies, including Notting Hill, Love Actually, and Red White and Royal Blue; Cousen wrote the script, adapting her novel. The movie filmed in London and Rome, and is currently in post-production.

Who Stars in 'This Time Next Year'?

In addition to the two leads, the producers have announced several additional cast members who will star in This Time Next Year. Golda Rosheuvel stars as the older Queen Charlotte in Shonda Rimes' Bridgerton and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and as Shadout Mapes in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. John Hannah has rom-com experience, with a prominent role in the classic Four Weddings and a Funeral; he also starred as Rachel Weisz' hapless brother in The Mummy and its sequels. Monica West won a BAFTA for playing serial killer Rose West in Appropriate Adult; she recently starred in Cyrano and Empire of Light. Mandip Gill starred on the British soap Hollyoaks, and recently wrapped-up a three-season stint as Yasmin Khan, companion to the Thirteenth Doctor on Doctor Who.

This Time Next Year is currently in post-production.