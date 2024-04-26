The Big Picture This Time Next Year centers around a couple that discovers a connection through birthdates and a hospital.

The romcom is an adaptation of a best-selling novel written by Sophie Cousens.

Directed by Nick Moore, the movie includes a cast with familiar faces like Sophie Cookson, John Hannah and Golda Rosheuvel.

We all know that love is a universal language, but it's always comforting to get confirmation. In This Time Next Year, this confirmation comes from across the pond. Today, Signature Entertainment released though Deadline a trailer for the British romcom that highlights its most lovable aspects. The story centers around a couple that discovers during a New Year's Eve party that they share a highly improbable connection. The movie is set to premiere on the UK on June 3, and an American release window is yet to be announced.

Since we'll have to wait a little to find out all that happens in This Time Next Year, the trailer already reveals what the mysterious connection is that Minnie (Sophie Cookson) and Quinn (Lucien Laviscount) share. Both of them were born on New Year's Day of the same year, at the same hospital and one minute apart from each other. To say they were destined to meet is an understatement, and the couple also realizes that from the start.

This Time Next Year will also get creative with the mandatory meet-cute: Minnie and Quinn's first encounter happens when she accidentally breaks the handle of a door during a party and immediately panics. Luckily, Quinn hears her through the noise of the party and opens the door for her. Even though they instantly like each other, Minnie realizes that Quinn's name is the one that she would have if he wasn't born in the same place and at the same time as her.

'This Time Next Year' Is Adapted By The Best Writer Possible

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Book stans out there will be happy to realize that This Time Next Year is based on The New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by author Sophie Cousens. Fans of the novel will be extra stoked to learn that the author herself penned the screenplay and adapted her own novel. Cousens is no stranger to the entertainment business, though: She worked as a producer on The Graham Norton Show and on Russell Howard's Good News.

The movie is directed by Nick Moore, who's been a major editor of romcoms for the past two decades. He edited Notting Hill, About a Boy, Along Came Polly, Burnt, Red, White and Royal Blue and many, many others. For the cast of This Time Next Year, he also recruited John Hannah (Spartacus: Blood and Sand), Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton), Monica Dolan (Black Mirror), Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) and Anita Dobson (Eastenders).

This Time Next Year premieres in the UK on June 3. The U.S. release date is yet to be announced. You can watch the trailer above.