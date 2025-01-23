Last summer, This Time Next Year, a delightful rom-com starring Lucien Laviscount and Sophie Cookson, debuted in the U.K. Unfortunately, with no word of when it would get to fans in the U.S. at the time. Now, a new trailer for the movie has revealed that it is finally scheduled to land in the States very soon, starting Monday, February 10, and will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Directed by Nick Moore, who is known for Notting Hill and Love Actually, This Time Next Year is adapted from Sophie Cousens’ novel of the same name. The film follows Quinn (Laviscount) and Minnie (Cookson), who coincidentally cross paths and realize they were born on the same day, one minute apart, in the same hospital. However, while their lives may have begun together, they have gone in different directions since that day.

Other stars included in the 2024 pic are John Hannah as Keith, Monica Dolan as Connie, Golda Rosheuvel as Tara, Mandip Gill as Leila, Will Hislop as Greg, Charlie Oscar as Fleur, Keala Settle as Bev and Jasmyn Banks as Younger Connie. It is produced by Night Train Media and BlackBox Multimedia. Producers include Erika Hossington with Giuliano Papadia for BlackBox Multimedia and Herbert L. Kloiber for Night Train Media.

Who Are the Lead Stars of 'This Time Next Year?'

Laviscount and Cookson are both stars from the U.K. who have been involved in multiple projects at home and abroad. After decades of acting, both on small and large screens, Laviscount’s fame skyrocketed when he was promoted to series regular in Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Mind you, he was already recurring in Season 2. He portrays Emily's love interest, Alfie, a banker from Britain, and most recently, it was reported that he will return as a series regular in the upcoming Season 5, which has no premiere date yet.

As for Cookson, she is well-known for her role as Roxy Morton, a.k.a. Lancelot, in the 2014 spy film Kingsman: The Secret Service and its 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle. She was also cast in a minor role in the 2016 film The Huntsman: Winter's War as the female huntsman Pippa. The following year, the actress appeared in Netflix’s Gypsy as troubled singer Sidney Pierce, but the series was canceled after one season.

Starting Monday, February 10, This Time Next Year will be available to viewers only on The Roku Channel. Stay tuned to Collider for further news ahead of its arrival, and check out its latest trailer above!