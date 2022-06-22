Emma Straub's novel This Time To Tomorrow will soon be adapted into a film. Jason Moore will direct the film adaptation for Lionsgate. The film will follow Alice, a woman who is about to have her 40th birthday. She is also taking care of her sick father. However, one day she wakes up and realizes that she is 16 again. She also sees a younger version of her father, who is now in his 40s again. Throughout the story, Alice gets a new perspective on both her life and her father's life. It also leads to her thinking about if she would change anything about her past.

Moore's previous directing work includes 2015's Sisters and 2012's Pitch Perfect. His next film Shotgun Wedding will star Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, and will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Moore will also be a producer film. Straub will write the film's screenplay. Her other novels include All Adults Here, The Vacationers, and Modern Lovers. This Time To Tomorrow debuted at #3 on The New York Times Hardcover Best Sellers list. Mandeville Films will produce the movie. The company's previously produced films include this year's Disney+ film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (directed by Akiva Schaffer), 2017's Beauty and the Beast (directed by Bill Condon), and 2011's The Muppets (directed by James Bobin). Mandeville's Todd Liebergman and David Hoberman will produce the film, and Alex Young will be an executive producer.

"I'm so excited to re-team with Lionsgate and Todd and Alex at Mandeville to bring Emma's extraordinary book to audiences," said Moore. "It's a hilariously funny, ingenious, and deeply moving look at the way time is our most precious commodity; and how we spent it makes all the difference in who we become and how we are remembered."

"Emma's novel is tender and funny, life-affirming and poignant, sweet and nostalgic, deep and rich," said Lionsgate's President of Production Erin Westerman. "There's no relationship more fraught than that between parent and child, and it only gets more so as the years go by. Jason is the perfect director for this project - he can present the big, fascinating ideas, and then drill down into the emotional center to change your whole perspective. We're thrilled to be working with Emma, Jason, and Mandeville on this project."

No official release date has been announced for This Time To Tomorrow. In the meantime, fans can see Moore's previous directing work in the first Pitch Perfect film, which is currently available to stream on Peacock.