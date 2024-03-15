The Big Picture Set in 1981, This Town follows an extended family battling social upheaval in Birmingham, forming a rock band amidst political unrest.

The show, inspired by The Specials' "Ghost Town," stars Levi Brown, Michelle Dockery, and Nicholas Pinnock in a tale of creative emergence.

With a soundtrack featuring Kae Tempest and contemporary artists, audience can expect a gripping drama on BBC One starting March 31, 2024.

The first trailer for the BBC’s upcoming drama This Town created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has just been released. Set to be released on March 31, 2024, the show tells the story of an extended family fighting to choose their own paths during a time of social upheaval. The show is set in 1981 and revolves around a group of youngsters who decide to form a rock bang in the middle of the political unrest in Birmingham.

The six-part series is produced by Kudas and Nebulastar for the BBC and is filmed on location in Birmingham, along with Knight’s very own Digbeth Loc. Studios. The first look of the show features Levi Brown (Payback) as Dante Williams, a poet struggling to find his feet and deal with all the violence in Midland’s biggest city. According to the show’s official synopsis, it’s going to capture how “creative genius can emerge from a time of madness.”

The name of the show is said to have been inspired by the opening lyrics of The Specials’ “Ghost Town,” a song about the riots that exploded around the UK in the 1980s. This Town is also partially based on Knight’s own adolescence. The star cast of the show includes Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy), David Dawson (My Policeman), Ben Rose, Eve Austin (You), Geraldine James (Downton Abbey), Levi Brown (Payback), and Freya Parks (The School of Good and Evil, Here We Go), among others.

The Trailer For ‘This Town’ Spotlights Another Extended Family Drama

Close

The trailer opens with Brown’s character, who soon meets Jeannie Keefe, played by Austin. The two of them share a love for music and decide to form a band, which might just be the breakthrough that Dante has been searching for. The trailer then takes you through a journey of Jeannie and Levi recruiting one member for their band after the other. They start with Dante’s cousin Bardon Quinn, played by Rose.

However, things take a turn when the reality of the world they live in starts to hit the youngsters. Soon after joining the band, Bardon’s father seems to be forcing him to join the Irish Republican Army while Dante’s brother Gregory (Jordan Bolger) has to work for the military to spy on his own friends and family. Dante himself, on the other hand, finds himself giving in to the world of sex and drugs.

In addition to Knight, This Town features Paul Whittington (The Crown) as the director. The show is also going to feature music created by musician Kae Tempest while leading contemporary artists Celeste, Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, Ray Laurel, Sekou, and Self Esteem have each recorded a song for the end credits of the six episodes.

This Town is set to debut at 9 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2024, on both BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. The second episode will follow closely after at 9 PM on Monday, April 1, 2024 — with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Sunday nights. Check out the trailer below.