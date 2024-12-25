The AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters is wrapping up its second season and there hasn’t been any word about a renewal for Season 3. Fans looking for another black comedy starring Sharon Horgan as a protective older sister should check out This Way Up on Hulu. Just like on Bad Sisters, Horgan plays a complex, flawed character who sees her younger sister through a very difficult time. While Bad Sisters' Eva Garvey tries to save her sister from an abusive marriage, Horgan's character on This Way Up, Shona, is helping her sister Áine (series creator Aisling Bea) after a mental breakdown. Unlike Bad Sisters, Horgan didn’t develop or write on This Way Up. But, Bea's comedy style as both a showrunner and a co-lead is perfectly suited to Horgan's sensibilities. This Way Up has the same laugh-until-you-cry dark humor as Bad Sisters.

‘This Way Up’ Tackles Bleak Situations With Humor

Like Bad Sisters, This Way Up portrays dark situations with humor. Both shows establish their tone perfectly with their opening scenes. In the opening of Bad Sisters, Grace Riley (Anne-Marie Duff) looks down at her husband’s body in a casket and is embarrassed to realize the body has an erection. This Way Up opens on a similarly dark scene, with Shona checking Áine out of a mental health facility. Áine acknowledges how dark a time it's been and how helpless she felt. But, instead of the moment being played seriously, the sisters start making petty complaints about how the facility’s website made it seem like there’d be a jacuzzi. In addition to exploring mental health issues, the show also looks unflinchingly at xenophobia in England. Áine's works as a teacher who specializes in ESL (English as a Second Language). Her work allows the show to give social commentary; it takes a blunt approach to social issues that's less about teachable moments and more about simply observing the world as it is.

This Way Up is also about a sister who'll do anything to protect her younger sister. While Shona doesn't have to resort to murder to protect Áine, a lot of the friction on the show comes from her anxious tendencies. She tries to interfere in Áine's dating life and frequently insists that she keeps "Find My Phone" on at all times. Their fights over the issue of Áine sharing her location are evenhanded — you understand both Shona's fears and Áine's feeling of being smothered. Shona's protectiveness comes out the most in her scenes with Freddie (Chris Geere), Áine's ex, who Shona clearly blames for her sister's mental breakdown. Shona and Freddie remain colleagues, so she's forced to politely interact with him. Their scenes together have the same cringe-inducing tension as the scenes between Eva and John Paul (Claes Bang) on Bad Sisters.

‘This Way Up’ Has a Strong Romance Element

The biggest difference between This Way Up and Bad Sisters is that there’s no crime thriller element. If your favorite part of Bad Sisters is the slowly revealed murder plot, this show won't scratch the itch. But, if you love Bad Sisters for the twisted dark comedy and well-observed portrayal of dynamics between sisters, This Way Up is a perfect substitute. Instead of a crime element, the big overall plotlines for This Way Up are the romances.

Both of the main romances on This Way Up are hilarious, messy, and steamy. Shona finds herself attracted to another woman, her colleague Charlotte (Indira Varma). She wonders if she should take a risk with Charlotte despite already being in a safe, stable relationship with her partner Vish (Aasif Mandvi). This love triangle feels unique and refreshing, with surprising plot turns that make it stand out from other coming out stories or bisexual love triangles. Each of the three people involved is fully fleshed out and the ways they hurt each other come from understandable mistakes. No one is the bad guy in the situation. Meanwhile, Áine has a will-they-won’t-they with Richard (Tobias Menzies), the single father of a boy she’s tutoring. Richard’s awkward shyness and Aine’s unfiltered boldness bump up against each other, creating a compelling sitcom dynamic. Their personality clash is similar to Jess and Nick on New Girl, but Bea and Menzies both bring their own completely unique comedy style.

With Bad Sisters Season 2 ending soon, it's the perfect time for fans to fill the void with This Way Up. The dark humor is just as outrageous as the show explores themes from substance addiction to xenophobia to suicide with brazen wit. The close sibling dynamic between Shona and Áine is different from the relationship between the Garveys on Bad Sisters, but it's just as complex and endearing.

This Way Up is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

