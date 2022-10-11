Pack your Scooby Snacks, it’s a busy week of horror releases! The classic Halloween store Spirit Halloween (you know, the one that appears just as mysteriously as it disappears) is the home base for Spirit Halloween: The Movie, an adventure starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook, and Marla Gibbs. We are reminded of the awfulness of the Internet with the Hulu original film Grimcutty, which explores what happens when a meme sparks violence. Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are understandably disturbed in The Watcher, the new Netflix series that tackles the true story of a family in New Jersey who is stalked through letters by an unidentified person. And the most anticipated of all, Halloween Ends, is poised to be the final nail in the coffin for the legendary Halloween franchise that will feature Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode against the unstoppable Michael Myers. Will she finally kill the killer?

Let’s get spooky! Here’s a look at some new titles hitting a screen near you this week.

Grimcutty

Release Date: October 10 on Hulu

So what exactly is it? Written and directed by John Ross, the horror mystery Grimcutty slices into the terrifying power that technology has over us. In a suburban town, the appearance of an alien-monster hybrid dubbed the “Grimcutty” meme allegedly encourages children to kill or harm their parents and themselves. Teenager Asha (Sara Woldkind) becomes a target and victim of the real Grimcutty, though her parents are unable to see the creature. Is this all in Asha’s head?

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Release Date: October 11 on VOD

It’s tradition: every August or September, an abandoned furniture store is taken over by the popular Halloween costume shop franchise Spirit Halloween. If you’re lucky, you might be able to see the faded remnants of the previous store’s sign peeking through the Spirit Halloween banner. In short, Spirit Halloween becomes Halloween headquarters. Now, the spooky store is getting the movie treatment with Spirit Halloween: The Movie. The family adventure, which was directed by David Poag, follows three kids who spend the night in the Halloween store and realize they might have bitten off more candy than they could chew.

She Will

Release Date: October 13 on Shudder

This retreat is no treat. In She Will, Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige) is an aging film star who is recovering from a double mastectomy. Her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt) encourages her to attend a healing retreat in Scotland, which prompts Veronica to have existential thoughts. Things start to turn when the land beneath them, which was used to burn witches at the stake, seems to give Veronica strange powers in her dreams. The film was directed and co-written by Charlotte Colbert and also stars Malcolm McDowell.

The Watcher (Series Premiere)

Release Date: October 13 on Netflix

Is somebody watching you? Yes. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in the new Netflix limited series The Watcher. Created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, this horror mystery follows married couple Maria (Watts) and Derek (Cannavale) and their children who move to their New Jersey dream home and are finally able to move on from past trauma. But their idyllic suburban life is ruined once a mysterious stalker known as “The Watcher” shows their obsession with the home and those who live in it through letters sent to the new family. This series is based on a haunting true story and also stars Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Richard Kind.

Dark Glasses

Release Date: October 13 on Shudder

Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento is back with the Shudder original Dark Glasses. In this unusual film, a serial killer seeking out prostitutes lurks the streets of Rome and has his eyes set on Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli). Amidst the chaos of her constantly being on the run, she gets in a car crash and loses her vision. A young boy named Chin (Andrea Zhang) who was also in the crash befriends her and serves as her sight. But can they escape the killer is the question!

Halloween Ends

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters and on Peacock

Is it really over? The epic Halloween saga that started in 1978 is coming to a bloody conclusion with Halloween Ends. Directed and co-written by David Gordon Green, the final installment in the horror franchise follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who, four years after the events of Halloween Kills when Michael Myers killed her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), believes The Shape is back and stronger than ever. Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) tries to convince Laurie that she’s just paranoid and should focus on her memoir. Violence spreads through the town when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a child he was babysitting and triggers a vengeance for Laurie to confront and possibly kill Michael Myers once and for all.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Release Date: October 14 on Netflix

Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson is starring in her own horror movie. That’s just the facts. The family adventure comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows Sydney (Ferguson) who reluctantly leaves Brooklyn with her parents (Kelly Rowland and Marlon Wayans) to live in the small town of Bridge Hollow. When she accidentally unlocks a curse that turns all of the Halloween decorations to life, it’s up to her and her father to save the tiny town from chaos. The movie also stars Lauren Lapkus and Rob Riggle.

Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo!

Release Date: October 15 on HBO Max

Who better to spend Halloween with than Scooby and his gang? Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! is the latest adventure from the iconic animated sleuths Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Fred (Frank Welker), Scooby (Welker), Daphne (Grey Griffin), and Velma (Kate Micucci). This time, the Mystery Inc. crew must take down Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), their latest threat and mastermind behind many of the villains over the years. The special has received a significant amount of attention recently, as it was announced that it would confirm Velma as a lesbian.

Library

October 10

Identikit (Shudder)

October 11

Antlers (Hulu)

Dragula, Season 1 (Shudder)

Lux Aeterna (Shudder)

Where the Scary Things Are (Paramount+)

October 13

Vampire Academy,New Episode (Peacock)

October 15

Don’t Breathe (Peacock)

October 16

Dracula Untold (Netflix)