This week, there’s an assortment of scares to choose from. Peyton and Eli Manning might have retired from football, but they certainly haven’t slowed down. The two playful brothers have taken over ESPN+ with multiple sports-related projects, and now they are venturing into supernatural territory with Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure: A Places Universe Special. If you want some more laughs, pop over to Hulu for The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which showcases inventive animation from a number of new artists. Plus, the terrifying found footage anthology series V/H/S is back with more tales on Shudder.

Let’s get spooky! Here’s a look at some new titles hitting a screen near you this week.

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Release Date: October 17 on Hulu

Don’t get scared, but the Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland has a Halloween special just for you. In the animated Huluween special The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, hosts Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni introduce a number of horror shorts from new and exciting animators. The special features the voices of Pamela Adlon, Emma Chamberlain, Gilbert Gottfried, and Eugene Cordero.

V/H/S/99

Release Date: October 20 on Shudder

More found footage to freak you the flip out. Taking place right before the turn of the century, V/H/S/99 is the next installment in the hit found footage anthology series. The sequel to Shudder’s most watched premiere of 2021 features stories from Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, and Joseph and Vanessa Winter. Be ready for blood, coffins, spiders, and dancing.

Matriarch

Release Date: October 21 on Hulu

Returning to your childhood home could stir up some sweet memories, but it could also unleash demons. In Ben Steiner’s Matriarch, Laura (Jemima Rooper) survives an overdose and reluctantly returns home to her mother Celia (Kate Dickie). Not only does Laura start to notice weird changes in herself, but she’s disturbed by her mother’s devilish demeanor and presence in the village. Is Laura able to escape her mother’s grip and forgive her for her troubled childhood?

Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout

Release Date: October 21 on Shudder

Joe Bob is back and he’s ready to talk—you guessed it—all things Halloween. Join what Shudder calls the “World’s Foremost Drive-In Movie Critic” to dive deep into the world of decorations and the “real” way to celebrate Samhain season. Joe Bob and Darcy also welcome a surprise guest for the fourth special for the horror streamer.

Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure: A Places Universe Special

Release Date: October 23 on ESPN+

When football superstars and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning are involved in something, you know it’s going to be a fun time. The siblings get their scares and slime on in the new ESPN+ special Peyton and Eli’s Spooky Adventure: A Places Universe Special. Both brothers have their own series on ESPN+ (Eli’s Places and Peyton’s Places) but now they are joining forces with famous running back Jerome Bettis for Halloween. The three answer the call of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who asks for their help tracking down the ghost of the college's most legendary football player.

Library

October 17

The Grudge (Paramount+)

October 20

Annabelle: Creation (Hulu)

October 21

Abandoned (Hulu)

Hall of Villains (Disney+)