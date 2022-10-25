It’s almost Halloween! But not quite yet. Nevertheless, there’s an abundance of horror coming your way. Fans of Zach Cregger’s recent horror hit Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long no longer have to wait to watch the unique film in their homes, as the twisty project hits HBO Max and VOD this week. The Catholic Church suffers an exorcist crisis in the religious thriller Prey for the Devil starring Virginia Madsen and Jacqueline Byers. Plus, Guillermo del Toro opens up a curious cabinet, Henry Selick unleashes more stop-motion, and a blind date goes horribly wrong.

Let’s get spooky! Here’s a look at some new titles hitting a screen near you this week.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

​​​​​​

Release Date: October 25 on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is curious about a lot of things. Are you? The Oscar winning creative who brought us The Shape of Water, Hellboy, Nightmare Alley, and Pan’s Labyrinth now brings us Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which Netflix describes as a “a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror.” This anthology horror series has an impressive cast that includes Tim Blake Nelson, Geena Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Rupert Grint, F. Murray Abraham, and Kate Micucci.

Barbarian (VOD Exclusives)

Release Date: October 25 on VOD and HBO Max

Nothing good ever happens when someone ventures down to the cellar! Zach Cregger’s inventive horror film Barbarian took theaters by storm last month, quickly becoming a welcome addition to many peoples’ horror collection. The film follows a woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell), who arrives at her Airbnb only to find out that it has been double booked. Its current renter Keith (Bill Skarsgård) invites her in to figure out their next steps, leading to a budding friendship. But, when Tess goes looking for Keith in the basement, she realizes that a frightening creature lurks below. Those who purchase the freaky film can get a closer look at behind-the-scenes commentary from Cregger.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Release Date: October 25 on Shudder

Who doesn’t love a spin-off? Created and hosted by the Boulet Brothers, the Shudder original series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans features an impressive, stylish, and most importantly scary selection of your favorite drag queens competing for the title of Dragula Supermonster. Who will win the coveted title and $100,000 cash prize? Special guest judges this season include Elvira, David Dastmalchian, Joe Bob Briggs, and What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén.

Prey for the Devil

​​​​​​​

Release Date: October 28 in Theaters

“Be careful. Once you know the devil, the devil knows you.” In Prey for the Devil, the number of reported demonic possession accounts is at a record high, prompting the Catholic Church to teach priests the Rite of Exorcism. Though only priests are given exorcism training, they bring in a young nun named Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) who has a disturbing and personal connection to the devil. Will her haunting past be able to shed light on the sinister present?

Run Sweetheart Run

​​​​​​​

Release Date: October 28 on Prime Video

Let’s hope you never experience a date as terrifying as the one in Run Sweetheart Run. Ella Balinska plays Cherie, a strong, hardworking woman with a good head on her shoulders. Her boss James (Clark Gregg) tells her about a charming man named Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) and she agrees to go on a date. Everything seems to be going really well until they turn deadly. Bloodied and fatigued, Cherie must run through the dark Los Angeles streets and try to outrun her hunter. The film, which was directed and co-written by Shana Feste, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2020.

Wendell & Wild

​​​​​​​

Release Date: October 28 on Netflix

An unconventional Key & Peele reunion! Stop-motion extraordinaire Henry Selick, the man responsible for visually stunning films such as Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas, is back with Wendell & Wild. The scary adventure was co-written by Jordan Peele and Selick and follows demonic brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) as they desperately try to escape the Underworld and make it to the Land of the Living.

