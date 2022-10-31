At long last, Happy Halloween! Earlier this month, Marvel took a scary risk that paid off immensely with Werewolf by Night, a Special Presentation shot in black and white that showcases a slew of exciting Marvel characters that have yet to hit the screen. The upcoming Disney+ special Director by Night examines Michael Giacchino’s detailed vision and how he brought it to life with immense care. Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo follows a woman experiencing a strange illness and the nanny who tries to care for her. Plus, check out some older horror movies coming to streamers.

Let’s get spooky! Here’s a closer look at some horror titles coming your way this week.

Crimes of the Future (2022)

Release Date: October 31 on Hulu

When you think of body horror, do you think of David Cronenberg? Because you should. His 2022 version of Crimes of the Future explores in great detail what happens when “humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, elicited some strong reactions from critics and fans, including both walk-outs and standing ovations. (It’s not every day that the phrase “organ metamorphosis” is tied to a title.) The sci-fi horror film stars Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Léa Seydoux.

Lizzie (2018)

Release Date: November 1 on HBO Max

Do you have your axe? Lizzie has hers. In Lizzie, Chloë Sevigny stars as the infamous Lizzie Borden, a young woman in Massachusetts who was accused of murdering her family with an axe in 1892. This biographical thriller also follows Lizzie’s romantic relationship with Bridget (Kristen Stewart), a housemaid. The film, which was directed by Craig William Macneil and written by Bryce Kass, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and also stars Kim Dickens, Fiona Shaw, and Denis O’Hare.

Slice (2018)

Release Date: November 1 on HBO Max

Are you hungry? How about some pepperoni pizza and, say, grisly murder? The A24 film Slice, which was written and directed by Austin Vesely, tells the tale of a murdered pizza delivery boy and the cast of characters trying to identify his killer. This fantasy, crime, horror-comedy mashup stars Zazie Beetz, Chance the Rapper, Chris Parnell, Paul Scheer, Hannibal Buress, and Joe Keery. And ghosts, pizza, and werewolves.

Nocebo (2022)

Release Date: November 4 in theaters

Casino Royale and Penny Dreadful star Eva Green leads the mysterious thriller Nocebo, a film about a fashion designer struggling through a strange illness that baffles doctors and her husband (Mark Strong). The arrival of Diana (Chai Fonacier), a Filipino nanny who uses “traditional folk healing” methods, however, might finally provide some answers, as well as raise some haunting questions.

Director by Night (2022)

Release Date: November 4 on Disney+

Marvel gifted us with the visually stunning and cleverly executed Werewolf by Night, a stand-alone, black and white Special Presentation that introduced us to the monster hunting family known as the Bloodstones as well as the titular werewolf, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal). Now, we are getting a closer look at everything that went into the meticulous making of the project. The aptly titled special Director by Night explores accomplished composer Michael Giacchino’s experience in the director’s chair for the first time and how he paid tribute to the 1930s monster movies he grew up loving.

