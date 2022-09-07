Mattel Television has announced today that the upcoming 26th season of Thomas & Friends will feature an autistic tank engine named Bruno, who’ll be voiced by an autistic actor. The new character’s debut is part of Mattel’s initiative to support inclusion in front and behind the cameras, as the company promises that the series will talk a lot about Bruno as the franchise moves forward.

Based on The Railway Series books by Wilbert Awdry and his son Christopher, Thomas & Friends has been running since 1984, when the iconic blue tank engine named Thomas would take its first step into becoming a TV star. Since then, the series aired 584 episodes through 24 seasons, until it changed its animation format to classic 2D last year. The first season of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go premiered last September, with 52 more episodes added to the impressive total. Count the 14 films and six double-length specials of the original series, and we have one of the most successful franchises in British television.

Next week, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go will be back for its second season, and the 26th season of the whole franchise. While we can expect to see fan-favorite engines such as James, Toby, and Gordon returning in all their 2D glory, the next season also marks the debut of Bruno. According to Mattel Television, the inclusion of the character is a response to the rise of autistic diagnoses over the years, which calls for a bigger effort from producers to normalize autistic characters. That's even more necessary in kids' shows that can teach the youngest members of the family how to interact with their atypical real-life friends.

In order to steer away from stereotypes and present character that reflects real autistic people, Mattel Television developed Bruno in collaboration with organizations such as the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Easterseals Southern California. Autistic writers and consultants were also employed for the 26th, to ensure Bruno would represent autistic people positively. That sounds like a thoughtful development process, and if Season 26 of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go does put Bruno in the spotlight, that could represent a huge step towards inclusion of atypical people in TV.

Season 26 of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go premieres Monday, September 12, on Cartoon Network. Check out the new trailer down below: