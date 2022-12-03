Thomas Doherty has officially wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic drama Dandelion. A fan page for the actor posted an update on Instagram revealing the actor celebrating the end of filming. He's set to share the spotlight with KiKi Layne in the film when it releases next year.

Dandelion will see Layne starring as the titular down-on-her-luck musician with aspirations of something far greater despite the obstacles in her path. Living in Cincinnati, she decides to go for broke, taking a job in South Dakota in front of a biker rally as one last chance at keeping her career alive. Her gamble pays off after a chance meeting with the struggling guitarist Casey (Doherty) who invites her to join his band of nomadic musicians. The two are at different points in their career, however, with Casey having shelved his music dreams long ago. Through their travels, Dandelion begins discovering who she really is as an artist and kicks off a whirlwind romance with Casey that changes the course of her life.

Doherty was originally announced for the role of Casey back in late October as he was coming off of The Invitation. Now, he closes out Dandelion just as he's returning to screens everywhere in HBO's Gossip Girl revival as Max Wolfe. The highly-anticipated new season debuted on December 1, bringing a whole new slate of drama to the students of Constance Billard. With those two taken care of, he's now looking forward to Fall into Darkness which was announced in June 2021. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, the film stars Doherty alongside Nell Tiger Free and Lorena Izzo and looks to adapt the Spanish film La Cueva with a screenplay co-written by David Bruckner and Nick Tecosky. Layne is also seeing her star rise, recently appearing in the extremely buzzy Don't Worry Darling as well as Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, though she's still perhaps best known for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Everything We Know About Dandelion

Dandelion will mark the second feature for writer/director Nicole Riegel after dazzling festival audiences with her debut coming-of-age film Holler. She's once again teamed with IFC Films who will distribute the film. Rian Cahill of Griffin Drive Productions, Adam Cobb, and Pete McClellan will also join Riegel as producers while Layne will pull double duty as both the lead and an executive producer. Rounding out the production team alongside Layne are executive producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger of Automatik, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Tyler Gould of BondIt Media Capital.

Dandelion is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. See the announcement below.