Gossip Girl and The Invitation star Thomas Doherty has landed his next big-screen role. The Scottish actor will be playing a struggling musician named Casey in the upcoming IFC Films-backed romantic drama film, Dandelion from the creative mind of writer/director Nicole Riegel. Doherty has been cast opposite Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) who will take on the titular role of Dandelion, an aspiring musician.

Dandelion will center on Layne as a down-on-her-luck musician from Cincinnati who is determined to fulfill her dreams against all odds. A last-ditch effort to get her career off the ground sees her accept a gig that takes her to South Dakota to perform at a bikers rally. That singular move turns out to be serendipitous as it leads her to Casey (Doherty) a struggling guitarist who unlike Dandelion (Layne) had long given up on his dreams. Dandelion becomes a part of Casey's "eclectic and nomadic group of struggling musicians" in a journey that leads her to discover her unique artistry. Both "kindred spirits" bond as they make music together, and eventually "strike up an intoxicating whirlwind romance." Layne describes the movie as “a story about the resilience of the human spirit and magic of serendipity.”

Doherty is known for his role as Harry Hook in the Descendants film franchise and currently plays Max Wolfe in the recent HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl. Writer and director Riegel expressed excitement about working with the actor in a statement, describing him as "curious" and "insightful." “I’m excited for everyone to experience the pure artist that he is. This has been one of the most fulfilling actor-director partnerships of my career,” the director said. Audiences first got a taste of Doherty's musical side in Disney's musical drama, The Lodge where he played Sean Matthews. On the small screen, he has appeared in Catherine the Great, and High Fidelity. He recently starred in Jessica M. Thompson's horror thriller, The Invitation.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Invitation': Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty on Evie and Walter's Relationship and Filming the Dinner Scene

Dandelion will be Riegel's sophomore feature following Holler a coming-of-age drama that was released in 2021 to critical acclaim earning an Indie Spirit nomination. The upcoming romantic drama reunites her with IFC Films which handled the distribution for her debut feature. “I’m thrilled to deepen and continue my relationship with my IFC family and to work with this dream team of producers and crew," Riegel said in a statement following the film's global acquisition by IFC Films. Further adding "It’s been such a rewarding partnership with KiKi Layne in a role that showcases her authenticity and gorgeous music abilities. Dandelion is a film about dreams and a love of process, so there’s a lot of art imitating life on this one.”

Aaron and Bryce Dessner are composing the music for the film as well as producing for IFC Films. Riegel produces alongside Rian Cahill of Griffin Drive Productions, Adam Cobb, and Pete McClellan. In addition to starring, Layne serves as an executive producer alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger of Automatik, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Tyler Gould of BondIt Media Capital.

Filming for Dandelion is currently underway in Cincinnati and is expected to be released in theaters in 2023. Until then, checkout our interview with Doherty and his The Invitation costar, Nathalie Emmanuel below: