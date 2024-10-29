Thomas Jane, who starred in the 2018 sci-fi film The Predator, has secured a new gig that will see him take on a Western front. As reported by Deadline, Jane has joined the cast of Frontier Crucible, which is due to get into production next month in Monument Valley and Prescott, Arizona. The pic also stars Myles Clohessy (The Pendragon Cycle), Eli Brown (Run Hide Fight), Eddie Spears (Yellowstone), Zane Holtz (Hunter Killer), singer/songwriter Jonah Kagen and Australian newcomer Mary Stickley.

Frontier Crucible is inspired by the 1961 western novel Desert Stake-Out by Harry Whittington and will see Travis Mills (The Pendragon Cycle) directing with Dallas Sonnier’s banner Bonfire Legend behind the project. Producers are David Guglielmo (The Last Stop In Yuma County) and Lillian Campbell (Love Bomb), with Guglielmo also handling casting. Maxime Alexandre (Shazam!) will be the cinematographer.

Revealing more about the brilliant crew behind Frontier Crucible, Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) are executive-producing for Bonfire Legend alongside Jane and his producing partner Courtney Lauren Penn for Renegade Entertainment, and Sefton Fincham (Dragged Across Concrete). Preston Poulter (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek) is also executive-producing and financing the picture with Bonfire Legend.

Thomas Jane Will Lead The Outlaws in ‘Frontier Crucible’ Set in the Arizona Territory of the 1870s and pitched as Reservoir Dogs meets Bone Tomahawk, Frontier Crucible follows a former soldier (Clohessy) with a devastating history who is thrown into an uneasy partnership with three outlaws. Jane’s character leads the fugitives, which also includes a beautiful woman (Stickley) and her wounded husband (Brown), as the group tries to survive the elements of the harsh western frontier.

Speaking of Jane, the actor has been involved in a series of TV and film projects since 1984. Some of the renowned films besides Shane Black’s The Predator in which he has appeared include Boogie Nights (1997), Deep Blue Sea (1999), The Sweetest Thing (2002), The Punisher (2004), The Mist (2007), and 1922 (2017). Similarly, his TV portfolio features 61* (2001), where he played Mickey Mantle, the HBO series Hung, and the 2015 series The Expanse.

Jane’s latest movie, Frontier Crucible, has no release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further information.