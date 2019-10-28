Exclusive: Thomas Middleditch, Max Adler Join Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’

0

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and Glee alum Max Adler have joined the ensemble cast of Aaron Sorkin‘s historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, Collider has exclusively learned.

Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen star alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Strong, Michael Keaton, William Hurt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella, Ben Shenkman, Alex Sharp and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Production is currently under way on the movie, which is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men who were charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting to riot — a result of the counterculture protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The subsequent trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Cross Creek is financing Trial of the Chicago 7 and producing alongside Amblin Partners, while Paramount will give the film a limited release on Sept. 25, 2020 before expanding into more theaters the following weekend.

Sorkin will direct from his own script, and Marc Platt is producing with Stuart Besser, Tyler Thompson and Matt Jackson. Marc Butan and Anthony Katagas serve as executive producers on the project, which is expected to be an awards contender next year.

Middleditch is the star of HBO’s Silicon Valley, which just premiered its sixth and final season on Sunday night. He can currently be seen playing Jesse Eisenberg‘s new pal Flagstaff in Zombieland: Double Tap, and his recent feature credits include Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the New Line comedy Tag. Middleditch is represented by WME, Kirsten Ames Management and Shreck Rose.

Best known for playing Dave Karofsky on Ryan Murphy‘s hit series Glee, Adler also played Miles ‘Tank’ Conroy on Switched at Birth, and Chicago 7 marks his highest-profile feature role since his appearance in Clint Eastwood‘s 2016 drama Sully. Adler will soon be seen alongside Dominic Monaghan and Will Patton in the post-apocalyptic thriller Radioflash, and he also stars in the shocking true story Mope, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will be released sometime in 2020.

Adler’s off-camera career is also thriving, as he serves as a co-executive producer on Chicago 7 and David Ayer‘s upcoming crime drama The Tax Collector starring Shia LaBeouf. He and Shaquille O’Neal also executive produced the indie movie Foster Boy starring Matthew Modine and Louis Gossett Jr. He’s repped by Buchwald, Justice & Ponder and attorney Derek Kroeger.

