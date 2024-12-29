If you're more of a movie person than a literature person, you might only be familiar with Thomas Pynchon thanks to Inherent Vice, which is, to date, the only novel of his that’s been adapted into either a movie or TV series. Pynchon’s one of those writers whose work proves hard to translate, as his style is chaotic, unique, and sometimes pretty much indecipherable. Inherent Vice, the 2014 film, was sometimes criticized for being too hard to follow, but it’s pretty much as comprehensible as Pynchon gets.

Beyond the strangeness of his work, the other thing that stands out about Thomas Pynchon is how mysterious he is. There are only a few official photos of the man (despite him being on this planet for, as of 2024, 87 years), and just as few recordings of his voice (some of them found on The Simpsons, thanks to him having a couple of odd cameos on the show). The mystique of him as an author goes hand in hand with the bizarreness of his novels, with there being a total of eight published between 1963 and 2013. Some are long, some are punchy, some are funny, some are disturbing, and some are (somehow) all of the above. With some difficulty, they're all ranked below, starting with his solitary misfire and ending with some of the most important literary works of the past 50 years.

8 'Bleeding Edge'

First published: September 17, 2013

Many Thomas Pynchon novels take place at a certain point in America’s past, with Bleeding Edge – his most recent work – taking place the closest to the present day. It’s a difficult thing to adjust to, initially, hearing Pynchon reference figures and pop culture from the (admittedly very early) 21st century, with Bleeding Edge taking place in New York City during 2001. An event you'd expect to play a role in the narrative indeed does, but it’s not the real focus.

Instead, Bleeding Edge is kind of definable as a techno-thriller, with a narrative that’s influenced by the dot-com boom and its aftermath, with Maxine – a single mother and detective of sorts – getting caught up in a complex plot that involves fraud, corruption, conspiracies, and hacking. It’s a confusing and mind-bending odyssey like other Pynchon novels, but the confusion is less enjoyable here. Parts seem well-researched, but Pynchon tackling things inherent to the online world so head-on also has occasional “How do you do, fellow kids” energy. There is an initial thrill to seeing a Pynchon story take place post-2000, but it wears out its welcome long before the conclusion.

7 'Vineland'

First published January 1, 1990

Bleeding Edge took place about a dozen years earlier than when it was published, but the gap between Vineland’s time period and year of publication was even closer. Vineland takes place in 1984, but much of it revolves around people who were young and living their best lives during the latter half of the 1960s. Things have dried up in numerous ways for the central characters here, and the novel is at its best when it follows their attempts at redemption and/or reconciliation.

It's hard to describe beyond that. People drift in and out of the narrative and there is a lack of focus… probably deliberate, to some extent, but it’s not wholly satisfying. Pynchon’s biggest novels are arguably more head-spinning than the likes of Bleeding Edge and Vineland, but the grandiosity of such works also serves to make them more admirable and impressive. Vineland is on the cusp of scratching the same itch as Pynchon’s better novels, but it’s just lacking a little something. It’s still more satisfying than Bleeding Edge, which might be the only bad Thomas Pynchon book, but he’s got half a dozen other novels that are better still.

6 'The Crying of Lot 49'

First published: April 27, 1966

The Crying of Lot 49 is easily the most approachable novel written by Thomas Pynchon, and part of that comes about because it’s easily his shortest. It’s only about 150 pages long, with his second-shortest, Inherent Vice, being more than twice that long (depending on the edition, admittedly). It’s still mind-bending and perhaps meandering, but it can only spiral off in so many directions, owing to its length.

The plot’s comparable to that of Bleeding Edge, with a female protagonist, Oedipa Maas, uncovering a conspiracy and subsequently getting lost, alongside the viewer. But her particular journey – which starts with her being made executor of an ex-lover’s estate – is more direct, funnier, and ultimately more thrilling. If anything, The Crying of Lot 49 might've benefited from being a little longer, because it does end somewhat abruptly. It’s probably the only Thomas Pynchon novel you could say that about, for better or worse.

5 'V.'

First published: March 18, 1963

If you were to give someone a quick rundown of Thomas Pynchon’s biography, and then give them all his books to read without telling them which year each was published, it’s very unlikely that this hypothetical person (who, in this scenario, has a lot of time on their hands) would guess V. was the first one published of the lot. It’s hugely complex, sprawling, and thematically ambitious for a debut novel, and it’s remarkable that Pynchon was only 26 the year it was published.

V. has a lot going on structurally, and is perhaps more interesting to analyze on that front than it is to enjoy narratively. Like some other Pynchon novels, it’s about an ultimately fruitless search for something, in this case being the – or a – titular “V.” You can come away understanding just a fraction of what’s happening and still find it rewarding in its own strange way, though. It’s also notable for potentially influencing parts of The Master, which starred Joaquin Phoenix and was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Speaking of Phoenix and Anderson…

4 'Inherent Vice'

First published: August 4, 2009

As far as movies go, Inherent Vice is something of a challenging watch, but Inherent Vice, the novel, is a pretty easy read by Thomas Pynchon standards. Part of that comes from how funny it is on a pretty consistent basis, and because there’s a clear central character. Said character is a private detective named Doc Sportello, and he’s completely out of his depths – and usually under the influence of something – after he’s roped into a complex series of events by an ex-girlfriend.

The confusion is kind of the point, and it’s often played for laughs in a way that’s a bit reminiscent of The Big Lebowski, for a cinematic comparison. As for the film version of Inherent Vice, it captures a similar vibe and chaotic energy to the source material, all the while not proving able to fully translate it to the screen; even at his most approachable, Pynchon’s still enigmatic. It hasn’t deterred Paul Thomas Anderson from potentially adapting another Pynchon novel, though, as his mysterious next film – still untitled, as of 2024 – might be an adaptation of Vineland.

3 'Mason & Dixon'

First published: April 30, 1997

It might be a cop-out to say that the most epic three novels by Thomas Pynchon are his three best, but they are undeniably impressive and his most distinctive works. No one else can sustain such madness for such a long time, with his three longest (and, again, best) novels all spanning more than 750 pages each. Stylistically, Mason & Dixon is the boldest of the three, as it’s written in a way that mirrors literature from the time it was set… and it’s set the furthest back of any Pynchon novel, with most of the action taking place during the 1760s.

Historical accuracy is not the name of the game here, but Mason & Dixon is also a story within a story, so the embellishment of certain events and people is more than justified. Even if it wasn’t, the breaks from reality are generally fun, and it’s more interesting than reading a dry biographical story about Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon as they establish the Mason–Dixon line. Highlights include one character being pursued by a mechanical duck, and a chapter where someone transforms into not a werewolf, but a were-beaver. You can’t make this stuff up, or maybe you can, if you're Thomas Pynchon.

2 'Against the Day'

First published: November 21, 2006

As Thomas Pynchon’s longest novel by far, it’s fitting that Against the Day also covers the longest amount of time narratively. It begins in 1893, with the Chicago World's Fair, and moves along steadily until it concludes a little after the end of World War I. It also goes to the most different locations of any Pynchon novel, and might contain the largest number of characters, to the point where it’s not just impossible to single out a protagonist, but it’s even difficult to establish a “main cast,” so to speak.

There are a handful of families important to the plot, and also a group known as The Chums of Chance, who fly around – and in and out of the main storyline – seemingly at random. The Chums of Chance also have a team dog they can all communicate with. Some parts of Against the Day are entirely silly, much of it’s incomprehensible, and parts are strikingly emotional. It will probably never get a movie adaptation. If you have the time to read something about 1100 pages long, or listen to an audiobook that’s 50+ hours in duration, it’s worth it. It’s frustrating, weird, and wonderful in all the best ways.

1 'Gravity's Rainbow'

First published: March 14, 1973

Though Gravity’s Rainbow is the most well-known – and probably the best – novel Pynchon ever wrote, it’s not an ideal starting point for newcomers to the author’s body of work. Again, the brevity of The Crying of Lot 49, plus its relative closeness to the start of his writing career, makes that a better starting point. Inherent Vice, maybe, too. Gravity’s Rainbow is one of his longest and is certainly his most bizarre and grotesque, with it being beautifully written and also obscene/disgusting all at once.

It's about World War II and its aftermath, largely focused on technology, atrocities, outlandish sexual escapades, and paranoia. Gravity’s Rainbow captures the madness of war better than most other works of fiction, meaning that all the shocking moments within do ultimately work in service of what the novel’s going for. It’s an exploration of so many different things all at once, with very little by way of a discernible plot, or even “plots.” But the experience of reading it is unmatched and wholly unique. It’s been that way for over 50 years, and such a statement will likely still be true in another 500.

