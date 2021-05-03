As Olivia Wilde puts the finishing touches on her new movie, Don't Worry Darling, the director has already started casting her next movie, as Thomasin McKenzie has been tapped to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the biopic Perfect.

Deadline broke the news, describing Perfect as an intimate and unflinching portrait of grit and determination that charts the story behind Strug’s historic Olympic vault, which secured America its first-ever gold medal in team gymnastics.

Wilde will direct from a script by Ronnie Sandahl, and the two of them will also executive produce alongside Marisa Clifford and Deepak Nayar. Perfect will be produced by Nik Bower and Jeremy Baxter of Riverstone Pictures as well as Thomas Benski and Moss Barclay of Pulse Films.

Perfect is in the works at Searchlight Pictures, which acquired global rights to the project for roughly $15 million at last year's EFM. Production is expected to start in January following the release of Wilde's New Line thriller Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.

McKenzie first broke out in the indie movie Leave No Trace opposite Ben Foster before landing a leading role in Taika Waititi's award-winning satire Jojo Rabbit, which was also released by Searchlight, making Perfect something of a reunion. The New Zealand-born actress also counts True History of the Kelly Gang and the Netflix movies Lost Girls and The King among her feature credits.

McKenzie will soon be seen in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Old and Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, both of which are high-profile studio projects. She has also wrapped Jane Campion's new movie The Power of the Dog, which pairs her with Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch. McKenzie is a powerhouse performer and I can't wait to see her play Strug under Wilde's direction. She's a terrific young actress, and Perfect offers the kind of demanding role that could lead to another kind of gold -- an Oscar.

