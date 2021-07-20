She also reveals the secret to making a movie on a beach without getting a sunburn.

While you might not know Thomasin McKenzie’s name, that’s about to change. After small but memorable roles in The King and True History of the Kelly Gang, she co-starred in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit alongside Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson, and now she’s one of the co-stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. In addition, her next film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, is arriving in theaters later this year, and she’s already wrapped on Jane Campion’s next film, The Power of the Dog. In the past two years she has landed some great roles and shows no signs of slowing down.

With Old arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to the busy actor. During the interview she talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Old, what the last two years have been like going from cool project to cool project, and the secret of making a movie on a beach while in a bathing suit and not getting a sunburn.

Shyamalan's Old is about a family on a tropical holiday that discover the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly. The film was inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. Old also stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.

Image via Universal

RELATED: New 'Old' Trailer Reveals More of M. Night Shyamalan's Creepy Thriller

Check out what Thomasin McKenzie had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Thomasin McKenzie:

What is the secret to making a movie on a beach while in a bathing suit and not getting a sunburn?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Old?

What have the last two years been like for her working on cool project after cool project?

How she just wrapped on her series Life After Life.

Image via Universal

Share Share Tweet Email

How M. Night Shyamalan Changed the Way Composer James Newton Howard Writes Music The composer also reveals he originally wrote a completely different score for 'The Village'.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9334 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub