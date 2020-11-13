‘Thor 4’ Adds ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Chris Pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will join Chris Hemsworth in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder from director Taika Waititi.

Natalie Portman will reprise her MCU rule as Jane Foster, who will actually become Thor in this sequel, and she’ll be joined by Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie, as well as an unknown villain played by Oscar winner Christian Bale.

Waititi wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), and the Ragnarok helmer will also return to voice the alien Korg. Marvel boss Kevin Feige will produce the sequel, which is slated to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.

Hemsworth’s Thor was last seen with the Guardians aboard Star-Lord’s ship, so Pratt’s appearance shouldn’t come as a major surprise. In fact, if Thor: Love and Thunder picks up where the MCU left off, logic would dictate that we’d see all of the Guardians make an appearance early in the film, but that’s just speculation on my part.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the exciting superhero news, adding that the fourth Thor movie doesn’t start shooting until January. That gives Pratt enough time to squeeze in a short round of reshoots for his upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War before having to report to Marvel’s set in Australia.

Pratt recently wrapped Jurassic World: Dominion, and he also just signed on to star opposite Jing Wu in the action-comedy Saigon Bodyguards, which is being produced by the Russo brothers. For more on that project, click here.