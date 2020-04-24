Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Moves Up ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Release

It’s almost the weekend, which means it’s time for Hollywood’s late Friday news dump! This week we’ve got good and bad news, so let’s start with the bad news first: Disney has delayed the release of Sam Raimi‘s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Boo Disney! At the same time, the studio has moved up the release of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Yay Disney! That was a rollercoaster of emotions right there.

The Doctor Strange sequel moves from Nov. 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022, which indicates that the studio does not feel confident about starting production in June as planned.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme, and he’ll be joined by Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch, as well as old pals Wong (Benedict Wong) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Rachel McAdams, who played the female lead in the first film, is not expected to return for the sequel, while original director Scott Derrickson will serve as an executive producer.

As for the fourth Thor film, it’s moving up one teeny, tiny week from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11, 2022. That’s a gift to couples everywhere, who will now be able to enjoy the comic book madness together over Valentine’s Day weekend. Chris Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder, and he’ll be joined by Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster, who is expected to take on the Thor mantle in this film, which is also adding Christian Bale in an unknown role, as Collider first reported. Thankfully, Waititi’s Korg will also be back in a supporting capacity.

Elsewhere on the release calendar, Disney has moved several live-action titles and event films. The live-action movie dated for March 25, 2022 is now removed from the schedule, since Doctor Strange 2 claimed that date, though there’s now an untitled Disney live-action movie scheduled on April 8, 2022, replacing the untitled 20th Century project slated for that date. And finally, Disney has dated an untitled event film for July 9, 2021.

That’s a lot of release date info to keep track of, so click here to keep tabs on which movies are coming to theaters next year.